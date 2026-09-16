Geely Automobile Holdings (HangZhou) Co.Ltd: Renault Geely do Brasil Announces the Start of Local Production of the First Geely Car in Brazil

The first locally manufactured Geely EX5 EM-i Super Hybrid officially rolls off the line at the modernized Ayrton Senna Industrial Complex, marking a historic milestone in Geely's globalization strategy.

As the first production milestone resulting from the Geely-Renault cooperation, this launch anchors Geely Auto's local operational capabilities in Latin America.

The facility's technological upgrade secures the local manufacturing footprint for next-generation EVs, confirming the production of the fully electric Geely EX2 hatchback starting in December 2026.



CURITIBA, Brazil, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renault Geely do Brasil today announced the start of production for the Geely EX5 EM-i Super Hybrid in Brazil, delivering the first collaborative product of the partnership between Geely Holding Group and Geely Automobile Holdings (HKSE: 0175) [1] (together referred to as "Geely") with Renault Group.

The Ayrton Senna facility, the factory of Renault Geely do Brasil, has been thoroughly modernized to enable the industrial implementation of Geely's state-of-the-art GEA (Global Intelligent Electric Architecture) architecture. It is now positioned as one of the most comprehensive automotive manufacturing complexes in Brazil, capable of delivering a full spectrum of propulsion technologies-from efficient internal combustion and flex-hybrids to fully electric vehicles.

Local production of the Geely EX5 EM-i Super Hybrid officially began at the complex, with its highly anticipated market launch scheduled before the end of the year. Furthermore, the new funding secures the local manufacturing footprint for Geely's next-generation EVs. The company confirmed that production of the Geely EX2-a fully electric hatchback utilizing the advanced GEA architecture-will commence at the facility in December 2026.

These milestones are facilitated by the strategic partnership established in November 2025, which was created to accelerate the development of the Geely brand in the country and localize the production of top-tier automotive technologies for South American consumers.

Victor Yang, Senior Vice President of Geely Holding Group, stated:

"The successful rollout of our first locally produced vehicle is a historic milestone for Geely Auto Group, representing a major leap forward in our globalization strategy. Brazil is a highly strategic market in our global footprint. Our cumulative investment demonstrates our absolute commitment to lead the new energy transition in Latin America."

Ariel Montenegro, President and CEO of Renault Geely do Brasil, stated:

"The investments announced today strengthen our industrial capabilities, expand our portfolio, and consolidate the Ayrton Senna Industrial Complex as one of the leading electrified vehicle production hubs in the region. More than launching new products, we are preparing our operations for the future by combining the strengths of the Renault and Geely brands to offer Brazilian customers state-of-the-art technologies."

[1] Geely Auto, Hong Kong Stock Exchange (SEHK) code: 0175.

[2] Renault Group and Geely are also partners in South Korea through Renault Korea, as well as through Horse Powertrain Limited for low-carbon hybrid powertrains and internal combustion engines.

[3] Tailpipe emissions.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading global automotive company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Auto Group develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr brands.

Geely Auto achieved cumulative sales of 3,024,567 units in 2025, exceeding the full-year sales target with a year-on-year growth of 39%. New energy vehicle (NEV) sales reached 1,687,767 units, a year-on-year increase of 90%.

With a strong focus on technology innovation, electrification, and sustainable mobility, Geely Auto Group operates world-class R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and key international markets. The Group is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and intelligent vehicles enabled by advanced technologies such as hybrid powertrains, full-electric architectures, smart connectivity, and autonomous driving systems.

As a global company, Geely Auto Group continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, localized operations, and industry-leading platforms. Geely strives to create mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible, driving forward the future of sustainable transportation.

About Renault Geely do Brasil

Renault Geely do Brasil was established on November 3, 2025, when Renault Group, Geely Holding Group and Geely Automobile Holdings (collectively referred to as "Geely") signed agreements through which Geely acquired a 26.4% stake in Renault do Brasil.

The strategic cooperation between Renault Group and Geely in Brazil will accelerate the development of both Renault and Geely brands in the country while paving the way for the introduction of new zero- and low-emission vehicles in the Brazilian market using the highest technological standards.

The Ayrton Senna Industrial Complex, located in São José dos Pinhais, Paraná, employs approximately 5,000 people and includes two manufacturing plants.

Media Contact

Company: Geely Automobile Holdings (HangZhou) Co.Ltd

Contact Person: Geely Auto Group Media Relations Janet Chen

Email: media@geely.com

Website: global.geely.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9867b114-2931-4029-bd06-063bc6077879