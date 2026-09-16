From ESS News BYD Energy Storage has launched GC Block, a standardized station-level battery storage unit with configurations of up to 62 MWh, as part of its second-generation GW-scale grid-forming energy storage solution. The company unveiled the product this week at the 2026 Energy Green Development Conference and International Digital Energy Expo in Shenzhen. It positioned GC Block as the core building block of its gigawatt-scale grid-forming energy storage solution 2.0, alongside the new GC Flux PCS 2.0 power conversion system and GC Master EMS 2.0 energy management system. GC Block is available ...

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