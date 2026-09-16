Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.: Ping An Releases the "Traffic Lights" Road Safety Risk Mitigation Public Welfare Program Report

Technology-Driven Risk Governance Reduces Accidents at Key Intersections by 50.4% Across More Than 4,900 High-Risk Road Sections

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Group"; HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318) announced that Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of China ("Ping An P&C") has released the "Traffic Lights" Road Safety Risk Mitigation Public Welfare Program Report (the "Report"). The Report highlights how Ping An leverages big data and artificial intelligence to advance proactive risk governance, extending insurance services from "post-accident compensation" to "pre-accident prevention" and creating a new public safety governance model that integrates "insurance + technology + risk mitigation + public welfare."

As part of Ping An's efforts to advance risk governance and strengthen social resilience, Ping An P&C launched the nationwide Traffic Lights Road Safety Risk Mitigation Public Welfare Program in July 2025. Supported by Ping An's proprietary intelligent risk management platform, the initiative integrates large volumes of historical claims data, traffic accident blackspots, real-time weather information and complex road scenario data to accurately identify high-risk road sections. Working closely with traffic management authorities, Ping An has established a comprehensive governance framework encompassing risk identification, prediction, intervention and evaluation.

As of August 2026, the program had expanded to all 31 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions across China with significant results:

More than 4,900 high-risk road sections have been upgraded and improved to enhance public safety;

More than 50,000 sets of safety equipment, including intelligent traffic lights, flashing warning lights and speed bumps, have been donated and installed;

More than 2,500 road safety education campaigns have been conducted, reaching over 690 million people cumulatively.

Technology Empowering Proactive Risk Mitigation

During the 2026 Spring Festival travel rush, Ping An implemented a series of targeted risk reduction measures to address weather-related hazards such as icy roads and dense fog. In Guizhou Province, 224 sets of IoT-enabled multi-modal micro-meteorological stations were deployed along 56 vulnerable road sections to provide remote monitoring and real-time risk alerts. When abnormal conditions are detected, the system immediately notifies traffic management authorities, enabling timely warning issuance, ice removal, snow clearance and traffic control measures.

In Hunan Province, Ping An collaborated with local traffic authorities to deploy drones for expressway patrols. Equipped with the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System and advanced night-visibility technology, the drones rapidly locate incidents, conduct nighttime inspections and support remote command and evacuation, effectively reducing the risk of secondary accidents.

Traffic Accidents at Key Intersections Reduced by More Than Half

These targeted and proactive interventions have delivered measurable improvements in road safety. During the 2026 Spring Festival holiday (February 15-23) and the International Labor Day holiday (May 1-5), the number of claims at 1,620 high-risk intersections managed by Ping An, including mountain bends and tourist attraction entrances, decreased by 50.4% and 32.1% year-on-year, respectively. Average property loss per claim declined by 19.3% and 20.4%, respectively. These results demonstrate a substantial reduction in both the frequency and severity of traffic accidents.

Advancing the "Integrated Finance + Health and Senior Care" Strategy

Ping An said: "The 'Traffic Lights' Public Welfare Program represents an innovative practice in advancing risk governance and social co-governance. By leveraging technology to identify hazards earlier and mitigate risks proactively, Ping An is helping strengthen social resilience. Looking ahead, Ping An will continue to advance its technology-enabled 'integrated finance + health and senior care' dual-pronged strategy, expand the application of technology in risk mitigation scenarios, and extend the boundaries of traditional insurance. Through this approach, Ping An aims to evolve from risk compensation toward risk governance and create long-term sustainable value for customers, shareholders and society."

Ping An P&C said: "Risk mitigation is not only an important social responsibility that helps protect public safety, but also a key driver for the insurance industry to reinforce its protection-oriented role and achieve high-quality development. Through technology-driven and precision-based prevention, the 'Traffic Lights' program enhances road safety while helping optimize underwriting risk structures, creating both social and economic value."

For more information, please visit www.group.pingan.com and follow our LinkedIn page - PING AN.

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