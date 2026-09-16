HIGHLIGHTS

Ongoing 2026 Phase I drilling at the Akyanga Deposit continues to intersect multiple zones of gold mineralisation within and below the US$1,500/oz pit shell used to constrain the current Mineral Resource Estimate.

MSDD0151 returned: 5.70 m at 8.01 g/t Au from 268.10 m, including 1.70 m at 23.47 g/t Au from 269.10 m; 15.00 m at 0.92 g/t Au from 159.50 m; and 5.00 m at 1.19 g/t Au from 304.70 m.

MSDD0152 returned: 13.60 m at 2.00 g/t Au from 86.00 m, including 0.48 m at 31.06 g/t Au from 87.70 m; 6.90 m at 1.80 g/t Au from 147.90 m; and 1.57 m at 5.23 g/t Au from 191.66 m.

Partial results from MSDD0153 returned: 11.50 m at 6.50 g/t Au from 166.30 m, including 1.40 m at 12.68 g/t Au and 3.00 m at 11.99 g/t Au; and 4.60 m at 1.94 g/t Au from 118.00 m.

returned: The results provide additional geological and grade information on mineralisation within, below and in the hanging wall of the current pit-constrained Mineral Resource, supporting continued follow-up drilling across the Akyanga system.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Avanti Gold Corp. (CSE: AGC) (FSE: X370) (OTCQB: AVTGF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional assay results from its 2026 Phase I diamond drilling program at the Akyanga Deposit, part of the Company's Misisi Gold Project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC").

Diamond drill holes MSDD0151, MSDD0152 and MSDD0153 intersected multiple zones of gold mineralisation within and below the US$1,500/oz pit shell used to constrain the current Akyanga Mineral Resource Estimate. Partial results from MSDD0153 also returned a significant higher-grade interval within the interpreted hanging wall of the Akyanga mineralised system.

The results provide additional geological and grade information on the distribution and geometry of mineralisation at Akyanga and will be incorporated into the Company's evolving geological model to refine follow-up drilling. Exploration activities are also continuing across priority targets elsewhere within the broader Misisi Project.

MSDD0151

15.00 m at 0.92 g/t Au from 159.50 m, including 0.60 m at 4.61 g/t Au from 160.20 m;

5.70 m at 8.01 g/t Au from 268.10 m, including 1.70 m at 23.47 g/t Au from 269.10 m;

5.70 m at 0.75 g/t Au from 290.60 m; and

5.00 m at 1.19 g/t Au from 304.70 m.

MSDD0152

13.60 m at 2.00 g/t Au from 86.00 m, including 0.48 m at 31.06 g/t Au from 87.70 m;

0.55 m at 2.93 g/t Au from 127.35 m;

1.86 m at 2.14 g/t Au from 131.90 m;

0.50 m at 3.87 g/t Au from 143.20 m;

6.90 m at 1.80 g/t Au from 147.90 m;

0.80 m at 1.72 g/t Au from 163.80 m;

1.57 m at 5.23 g/t Au from 191.66 m; and

1.17 m at 1.68 g/t Au from 202.18 m.

MSDD0153 - Partial Results

4.60 m at 1.94 g/t Au from 118.00 m;

2.90 m at 0.50 g/t Au from 157.00 m;

11.50 m at 6.50 g/t Au from 166.30 m, including 1.40 m at 12.68 g/t Au from 166.30 m and 3.00 m at 11.99 g/t Au from 170.70 m; and

3.85 m at 0.51 g/t Au from 183.15 m.

Mohamed Cisse, Chief Executive Officer of Avanti commented: "These latest results continue to strengthen our geological understanding of the Akyanga mineralised system and demonstrate the presence of multiple gold-bearing zones across the areas currently being tested. We are particularly encouraged by the combination of width and grade returned in MSDD0153 and MSDD0151, including 11.50 metres grading 6.50 g/t Au and 5.70 metres grading 8.01 g/t Au, respectively.

"Importantly, the drilling is providing additional information both below the pit shell used to constrain the current Mineral Resource and within the interpreted hanging wall. As the Phase I program progresses, we will continue integrating these results into the geological model to refine follow-up drilling and systematically evaluate the potential for additional mineralisation at Akyanga."

QUALITY CONTROL AND QUALITY ASSURANCE

Drill core was sampled at intervals of up to one metre and cut longitudinally using a diamond saw. One-half of the core was retained for reference, while the other half was placed in sealed sample bags under the supervision of Company geologists and transported to the independent SGS laboratory in Mwanza, Tanzania. Samples were crushed to 80% passing 2 mm, after which a split of up to 1.5 kg was pulverized to 90% passing 75 microns. Gold analysis was completed by fire assay using a 50-gram aliquot. Screen fire assays were used as check assays for selected high-grade samples. As part of the Company's QA/QC program, certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates were inserted into the sample stream prior to submission to SGS.

ABOUT THE AKYANGA DEPOSIT

The Misisi Project site is located in the Fizi territory of South Kivu province, in the DRC, approximately 250 kilometers south of Bukavu and 180 kilometers north of the commercial port of Kalemie on Lake Tanganyika . The Akyanga Deposit, located centrally in the Misisi Project, hosts an NI 43-101 compliant Inferred Mineral Resource of 40.8 million tonnes averaging 2.37 g/t gold containing 3.11 million ounces which was based on 19,956 metres of historic drilling, including 105 diamond drillholes ("DD") totalling 19,070 meters and six reverse circulation ("RC") drillholes totalling 887 meters. The Akyanga resource is determined from surface to a vertical depth of 350 meters over a strike length of 2,100 metres, using a US$1,500/oz pit shell. The mineralisation remains open at depth and along strike.

Figure 1: Akyanga Deposit Plan View with Drill hole locations

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As shown in Figure 1, drill holes MSDD0151, MSDD0152 and MSDD0153 totalled 981.35 metres and generated 463 samples for analysis at the SGS laboratory in Mwanza, Tanzania. Additional 150 samples from MSDD0153 (233.3 m to 385.5 m) have now been shipped to the Laboratory. The results from MSDD0151, MSDD0152 and the partial results from MSDD0153 provide additional geological and grade information within and below the US$1,500/oz pit shell used to constrain the current Mineral Resource Estimate and support continued testing of the Akyanga mineralized system at depth.

Figures 2, 3 and 4 illustrate cross-sections through MSDD0151, MSDD0152 and MSDD0153, and show the spatial relationship between the newly reported mineralized intervals, historical drilling and the current pit-constrained Mineral Resource.

MSDD0151 intersected multiple mineralized zones over a broad downhole interval, including 5.70 m at 8.01 g/t Au from 268.10 m. MSDD0152 returned multiple intervals, including 13.60 m at 2.00 g/t Au from 86.00 m. Partial results from MSDD0153 returned 11.50 m at 6.50 g/t Au from 166.30 m within the interpreted hanging wall of the mineralized system. Together, the results provide additional information on the geometry, distribution and grade characteristics of mineralization in these sections of the Akyanga Deposit and will inform follow-up drilling.

Figure 2: Cross section through hole MSDD0151

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Figure 3: Cross section through hole MSDD0152

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Figure 4: Cross section through hole MSDD0153

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MSDD0151 intersected multiple high-grade mineralized intervals, including 15.00 m at 0.92 g/t Au from 159.50 m, (including 0.60 m at 4.61 g/t Au from 160.20 m), 5.70 m at 8.01 g/t Au from 268.10 m; (Including 1.70 m at 23.47 g/t Au from 269.10 m), 5.70 m at 0.75 g/t Au from 290.60 m and 5.00 m at 1.19 g/t Au from 304.70 m.

MSDD0152 intersected several significant mineralized zones, including 13.60 m at 2.00 g/t Au from 86.00 m; (Including 0.48 m at 31.06 g/t Au from 87.70 m), 0.55 m at 2.93 g/t Au from 127.35 m, 1.86 m at 2.14 g/t Au from 131.90 m, 0.50 m at 3.87 g/t Au from 143.20 m, 6.90 m at 1.80 g/t Au from 147.90 m, and 1.57 m at 5.23 g/t Au from 191.7 m.

Partial results within the hanging wall of MSDD0153 intersected several significant mineralized zones, including 4.60 m at 1.94 g/t Au from 118.00 m, 2.90 m at 0.50 g/t Au from 157.00 m and 11.50 m at 6.50 g/t Au from 166.30 m.

1Table 1: Significant intercepts

Hole ID Drill Collar Location From To Intercept Grade Comments

Type m E m N m E (meters) (g/t Au)

MSDD0151 DD 691624 9473552 906.07 159.50 174.50 15.00 0.92 Inclu 0.60 @ 4.61 g/t Au from 160.2 m MSDD0151 DD





268.10 273.80 5.70 8.01 incl 1.7 m@ 23.47g/t from 269.1m MSDD0151 DD





290.60 296.30 5.70 0.75

MSDD0151 DD





304.70 309.70 5.00 1.19

MSDD0152 DD 691982.1 9472628 872.83 86.00 99.60 13.60 2.00 incl 0.48 m @31.06 g/t from 87.7m MSDD0152 DD





127.35 127.90 0.55 2.93

MSDD0152 DD





131.90 133.76 1.86 2.14

MSDD0152 DD





143.20 143.70 0.50 3.87

MSDD0152 DD





147.90 154.80 6.90 1.80

MSDD0152 DD





163.80 164.60 0.80 1.72

MSDD0152 DD





191.66 193.23 1.57 5.23

MSDD0152 DD





202.18 203.35 1.17 1.68

MSDD0153 DD 691914.6 9472758 878.94 118.00 122.60 4.60 1.94

MSDD0153 DD





157.00 159.90 2.90 0.50

MSDD0153 DD





166.30 177.80 11.50 6.50 incl 1.4 m @ 12.68 g/t from 166.3 m;

3.0 m @11.99 g/t from 170.7m MSDD0153 DD





183.15 187.00 3.85 0.51



1Intercepts are reported as downhole lengths. True widths are estimated to be approximately 85% of reported downhole lengths based on current geological interpretation. Grades are calculated as length-weighted averages of uncut assay results.

GEOLOGY AND MINERALISATION

The geology of the Misisi project area is dominated by Proterozoic meta-sediments comprising interbedded quartz muscovite schists, schistose arkoses, muscovite quartzites, and quartzites; pebble conglomerates and foliated mafic intrusion. Gold mineralisation is associated with numerous zones of stacked quartz veins that occur sub-parallel to bedding. The mineralised zones have strike lengths of up to 2,000 m and are generally less than 10 m thick. At the southern end of the Akyanga deposit the vein zones dip moderate to shallowly to the southeast. In the central and northern part, the deposit steepens at surface, such that at the northern end the mineralisation is near vertical at surface and flattening out down dip. The depth of weathering is estimated to be approximately 30 m. Mineralisation is structurally and lithologically controlled, in association with local deformation zones, and occurs along north-south striking structures. The current interpretation is that the base of a mafic unit provides a contact with hardness contrast along which there has been structural movement.

ACCELERATED EXPLORATION STRATEGY

The Company has adopted a phased exploration strategy designed to maximize drilling productivity while rapidly advancing resource growth.

Expand the existing resource footprint;

Upgrade confidence in the current resource;

Test extensions of known mineralization; and

Generate geological data to support future resource growth

UPCOMING NEWS FLOW

The Company expects a strong pipeline of exploration milestones over the coming months, including:

Commencement of Phase 2 drilling

Ongoing drill assay releases;

Resource growth drilling of the Akyanga mineral resource; and

Continued advancement toward future resource updates and technical studies initial drilling results from regional exploration targets across the Misisi Project

ABOUT AVANTI GOLD CORP

Avanti Gold Corporation is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), home to the high-grade Akyanga gold deposit. The Akyanga deposit has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 40.8 million tonnes (Mt) at an average gold grade of 2.37 grams per tonne (g/t), totaling 3.11 million ounces (Moz) of gold. The Misisi Project spans three contiguous 30-year mining leases covering 133 square kilometers (km²) along the 55-kilometer-long Kibara Gold Belt, a prominent metallogenic province known for hosting significant gold deposits. A 42,000-metre drill program, the largest in the project's history, is now underway with the objective of growing gold resources in advance of a Preliminary Economic Assessment anticipated in 2027.

2 QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT

Ephraim Masibhera, B.Sc. Geol (UZ), MSc Cd, MGSSA, Pr.Sci.Nat, Technical Director, at Kweneng Group, an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. The drill holes referenced in this news release, MSDD0151, MSDD0152 and MSDD0153, form part of the Company's ongoing 2026 Phase 1 drilling program at the Akyanga Deposit. The Qualified Person reviewed the available drill collar, down-hole survey, geological logging, sampling, chain-of-custody and QA/QC information and considers the data adequate for the purposes of this disclosure.

2 As disclosed in the Misisi Project August 1st 2023 Technical Report available on Avanti's website and on SEDAR+

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Avanti. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

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