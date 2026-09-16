BlincVision AB: CEO Markus Johansson acquires 1,000,000 shares in BlincVision

Markus Johansson, CEO of BlincVision, acquired 1,000,000 shares in the company on September 15 at a price of SEK 0.08 per share. The total value of the transaction amounts to SEK 80,000.

"There is a lot happening at BlincVision, and we are seeing strong interest in our technology across several markets. We are working with a clear focus on turning that interest into business. My shareholding reflects my long-term belief in BlincVision and our ability to create value going forward," says Markus Johansson.

Following the transaction, Markus Johansson owns a total of 2,000,000 shares in the company.

For more information, please contact:

Markus Johansson, CEO

E-mail: markus.johansson@blincvision.com

About BlincVision AB (publ)

The company develops the groundbreaking sensor solution BlincVision. The solution enables vehicles and machines to react earlier in high-risk situations. The technology focuses on relevant changes in the field of view, allowing faster detection. The ambition is to contribute to increased safety in environments where rapid decisions are critical, from urban traffic to applications within autonomous mobility, defense and industry.

BlincVision is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and also operates in Gothenburg.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Follow our journey at blincvision.com.

Certified Adviser to BlincVision is Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 8 503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.