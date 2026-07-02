BlincVision AB: BlincVision's shares now trade under the ticker BLINC

As of today, BlincVision AB's shares are trading under the ticker BLINC on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The ticker change follows the company's name change from Terranet AB to BlincVision AB, which was registered on 30 June 2026. The name change marks the next step in the company's development and reflects its focus on commercialising the BlincVision sensor technology.

The ticker change does not affect shareholders' holdings or rights.

"With BlincVision and the new ticker BLINC, we have brought our company name, brand and technology together under one unified identity. We now continue our focus on commercialising our technology and creating long-term value for our shareholders," says Markus Johansson, CEO.

For more information, please contact:

Markus Johansson, CEO

E-mail: markus.johansson@blincvision.com

About BlincVision AB (publ)

The company develops the groundbreaking sensor solution BlincVision. The solution enables vehicles and machines to react earlier in high-risk situations. The technology focuses on relevant changes in the field of view, allowing faster detection. The ambition is to contribute to increased safety in environments where rapid decisions are critical, from urban traffic to applications within autonomous mobility, defense, industry, and agriculture.

BlincVision is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and also operates in Gothenburg.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Follow our journey at blincvision.com.

Certified Adviser to BlincVision is Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 8 503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.