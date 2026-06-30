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WKN: A2DS5J | ISIN: SE0009806045 | Ticker-Symbol: TE5
Frankfurt
30.06.26 | 08:09
0,007 Euro
-8,86 % -0,001
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TERRANET AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERRANET AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 12:30 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Terranet AB: Terranet becomes BlincVision

The name change marks the next step in the company's development. With its new name, the company gains a clearer identity that better reflects its business, technology, and focus on commercializing the BlincVision sensor technology.

The name change has now been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and takes effect today, 30 June 2026. The company's shares are expected to begin trading under the ticker BLINC on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as of 3 July 2026.

BlincVision's MVP has been evaluated across several markets during the first half of 2026, including the automotive and defence sectors. These evaluations have led to deeper discussions with potential customers and partners and represent an important part of the company's commercialization journey.

"BlincVision is already an established brand for our sensor technology. Adopting the same name is a natural step that strengthens the connection between the technology and our focus on commercialization," says Torgny Hellström, Chairman of the Board.

The name change does not affect shareholders' holdings or rights.

For more information, please contact:
Markus Johansson, CEO
E-mail: markus.johansson@blincvision.com

About BlincVision AB (publ)
The company develops the groundbreaking sensor solution BlincVision. The solution enables vehicles and machines to react earlier in high-risk situations. The technology focuses on relevant changes in the field of view, allowing faster detection. The ambition is to contribute to increased safety in environments where rapid decisions are critical, from urban traffic to applications within autonomous mobility, defense, industry, and agriculture.

BlincVision is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and also operates in Gothenburg.
The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.
Follow our journey at blincvision.com.
Certified Adviser to BlincVision is Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 8 503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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