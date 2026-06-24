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WKN: A2DS5J | ISIN: SE0009806045 | Ticker-Symbol: TE5
Frankfurt
24.06.26 | 08:02
0,008 Euro
+5,19 % +0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TERRANET AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERRANET AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2026 08:30 Uhr
77 Leser
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Terranet AB: New evaluation agreement strengthens BlincVision's presence in the defense sector

BlincVision has signed a new evaluation agreement within the defense sector. The agreement covers an external evaluation of the company's sensor technology for a military application. Terranet's plan for 2026 is to have the technology evaluated by partners across different sectors. This new agreement means that BlincVision will be evaluated for another application within the defense sector.

The defense sector is evolving quickly, with a growing need for advanced sensor solutions. In many applications, the ability to quickly detect, analyze, and respond to information is becoming increasingly important. This creates a growing demand for technologies that support fast information gathering, reliable detection, and short reaction times.

BlincVision's fast detection capability is one of the features that has attracted interest from stakeholders in the defense sector. Terranet's presence in the region and strong connection to the Nordic market have also been highlighted during discussions.

"This agreement is further evidence of the interest we are seeing from the defense sector. We continue to strengthen our presence in this area while deepening our discussions with the market," says Markus Johansson, CEO of Terranet.

The agreement does not involve any financial commitments between the parties.

For more information, please contact:
Markus Johansson, CEO
E-mail: markus.johansson@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)
Terranet develops the groundbreaking sensor solution BlincVision. The solution enables vehicles and machines to react earlier in high-risk situations. The technology focuses on relevant changes in the field of view, allowing faster detection. The ambition is to contribute to increased safety in environments where rapid decisions are critical, from urban traffic to applications within autonomous mobility, defense, industry, and agriculture.

Terranet is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and also operates in Gothenburg and Stuttgart. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). Follow Terranet at terranet.se.
Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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