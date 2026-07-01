As from July 02, 2026, Terranet AB will change issuer name and symbol.



Old issuer name: Terranet AB

New issuer name: BlincVision AB



Old symbol: TERRNT B

New symbol: BLINC B



ISIN code: SE0009806045



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280





© 2026 GlobeNewswire