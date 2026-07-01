As from July 02, 2026, Terranet AB will change issuer name and symbol.
Old issuer name: Terranet AB
New issuer name: BlincVision AB
Old symbol: TERRNT B
New symbol: BLINC B
ISIN code: SE0009806045
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280
Old issuer name: Terranet AB
New issuer name: BlincVision AB
Old symbol: TERRNT B
New symbol: BLINC B
ISIN code: SE0009806045
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280
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