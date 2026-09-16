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WKN: 938050 | ISIN: FI0009008650 | Ticker-Symbol: EPL
Frankfurt
16.09.26 | 08:01
8,420 Euro
+0,48 % +0,040
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ETTEPLAN OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ETTEPLAN OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1008,48013:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 11:00 Uhr
51 Leser
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Etteplan Oyj: Etteplan issues a profit warning and lowers its guidance for 2026

Etteplan Oyj, Stock Exchange Release/Inside information, September 16, 2026, at 12.00 p.m. EET

Etteplan issues a profit warning and lowers its guidance for 2026

Revenue is estimated to be EUR 355-365 million and operating profit (EBIT) EUR 16.5-20 million

In its half-year financial report published on August 5, 2026, Etteplan estimated its revenue for 2026 to be EUR 360-375 million (2025: 361.4) and operating profit (EBIT) to be EUR 19-22 million (2025: 17.9).


Etteplan lowers its previous estimate of revenue and operating profit (EBIT) for 2026 due to slower-than-expected development of market demand and business operations. According to the new estimate, revenue is estimated to be EUR 355-365 million and operating profit (EBIT) to be EUR 16.5-20 million.

"Since summer, market demand has not developed according to our expectations, and there have been delays in project start-ups. However, the market is currently developing positively, and we expect demand to improve toward the end of the year. We see significant opportunities for our service solutions and will continue to invest in growth. This will, however, cause costs that will partly affect our profit development this year," says Juha Näkki, President and CEO of Etteplan.

Etteplan's interim report for January-September 2026 will be published on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

Espoo, September 16, 2026

Board of Directors

Additional information:
Juha Näkki, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 307 2077
Outi Torniainen, SVP, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 10 307 3302

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.etteplan.com

Etteplan in brief
Etteplan is a growing technology service company with the purpose of bringing people and technology together to change things for the better. Together with our customers, we are building a world where every system, process, and product can be made smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable. Our customers include the world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. In 2025, we had a revenue of EUR 361.4 million and around 4,000 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Denmark and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker. www.etteplan.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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