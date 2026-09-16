

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A fourth person has died of measles in Pennsylvania within a month, the worst case in the United States in more than three decades.



The last time four measles deaths were reported in one year in the country was in 1992.



The latest death in Pennsylvania was reported in Mifflin County. The county coroner said the victim was an 18-year-old person who died from acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, a rare neurological condition that can occur after an infection. She did not disclose the deceased person's identity.



On August 25, Pennsylvania's Department of Health reported two measles-associated deaths in Lancaster County, which it said was the first deaths of this kind in the state in 35 years. And on Tuesday it confirmed two more measles-related deaths.



Pennsylvania faces the worst measles outbreak in more than three decades, according to Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. 'We remain committed to working with our partners across Pennsylvania to stem this outbreak and prevent more deaths. That means ensuring people have the facts about measles and access to the MMR vaccine - which kept measles outbreaks at bay for decades.'



So far in 2026, Pennsylvania's Department of Health has confirmed 693 measles cases in 38 counties.



Measles is a highly contagious virus that can cause serious short- and long-term health problems, including pneumonia and brain swelling, with nearly 20 percent of people identified with measles being hospitalized. Based on historical data, measles-associated deaths, though rare, occurs in one to three patients per 1,000 cases.



The best protection against measles remains getting fully vaccinated, says Pennsylvania's DOH. The MMR vaccine, administered over two doses, boosts a person's immune system and provides 97 percent lifetime protection, it said in a press release.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News