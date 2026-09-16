Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: GIGA TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030336XXX Order book ID: 542392 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: GIGA BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030336XXX Order book ID: 542393 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from September 17, 2026, the subscription rights in Gigasun AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 28, 2026.With effect from September 17, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Gigasun AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including October 16, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB