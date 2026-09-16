Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Bimergen Energy (NYSE American: BESS), ("Bimergen"), a U.S. energy infrastructure developer, owner and operator, today announced that its Co-CEO, Bob Brilon, will present at the Water Tower Research Insights Conference, a two-day virtual event taking place September 22 and 23, 2026. Bob Brilon, Co-CEO will give the company's presentation on September 23, 2026, at 3:00pm ET and Bimergen Energy will be available for one-on-one virtual investor meetings.

"This conference will give Bimergen Energy important exposure to potential investors in our publicly traded stock, BESS on the NYSE American," said Bob Brilon, Co-CEO of Bimergen Energy. "We are continuing to execute our business strategy as is evident from our financial results and are doing non-deal roadshows to expand the awareness for Bimergen."

The conference features presentations from companies across Chemicals & Materials Technology, Consumer, Healthcare, Energy Transition & Sustainable Investing, Technology, Mobility & Industrial Technology, and Natural Resources

Register and view the full company lineup here: REGISTER HERE

About Bimergen Energy

Bimergen Energy (NYSE American: BESS) is a U.S.- based renewable energy infrastructure, developer, owner and operator focused on utility-scale battery energy storage systems. Bimergen Energy develops and operates infrastructure designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable generation across key U.S. markets. The operating revenue generation comes from buying energy at lower off-peak prices and selling it back to the same grid at higher peak prices. For more information visit the company's website at: www.Bimergen.com

About Water Tower Research

Modernizing Investor Engagement Through Research-Driven Communications. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor engagement platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is open for everyone to access and distribute across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

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