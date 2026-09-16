Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Arya Resources (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Roger B. March, P.Geo., as Executive Vice President, Exploration. Mr. March has served as a director of the Company since January 2026.

Mr. March is a senior exploration and mining executive with more than 30 years of technical and managerial experience advancing mineral projects from grassroots exploration through resource definition, feasibility, permitting and development.

"Roger brings a rare combination of exploration success, resource-growth experience and project-development expertise that is highly relevant to Arya and the Wedge Lake Gold Project," said Rasool Mohammad, President and CEO of Arya Resources. "His contributions to the advancement of McIlvenna Bay and Meadowbank demonstrate the depth of experience he brings to our team. His technical background in iron-formation-hosted gold, together with his extensive Saskatchewan experience, makes him particularly well suited to lead the next stage of exploration at Wedge Lake."

Career highlights include:

Approximately 15 years with Foran Mining Corporation, including 10 years as Vice President, where he contributed to the advancement of the McIlvenna Bay copper-zinc-silver-gold project in Saskatchewan. During his tenure, indicated and inferred mineral resources increased from 12.67 million tonnes to 43.10 million tonnes , and the adjacent Tesla Zone was discovered . Foran was acquired by Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 2026 in a transaction implying an equity value of approximately CAD$3.8 billion .

More than a decade with Cumberland Resources Ltd., where he was part of the team that advanced the Meadowbank Gold Project in Nunavut through pre-feasibility and feasibility studies while its gold resource increased from approximately 800,000 ounces to more than four million ounces . Cumberland was acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited in 2007 in a transaction valued at approximately CAD$710 million .

Extensive technical expertise in iron-formation-hosted gold, Archean lode gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide systems, together with geological modelling, QA/QC, technical reporting and mineral-project permitting in Saskatchewan and Nunavut.

Mr. March holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Geology from Memorial University of Newfoundland and is a registered Professional Geoscientist.

Roger March, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Mr. March has entered into a written employment agreement with the Company providing for a per diem fee and discretionary bonuses if and as determined by the Board of Directors.

The Company has also retained Equinox Analytics Inc. to provide research and analytic services in relation to the Company's market performance, sector-benchmarking and public market sentiment. The engagement has a 12-month term, for consideration of C$100,000. The agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Company further clarifies that the grant of 750,000 options originally announced on February 3, 2026, was delayed but have now been issued, effective immediately. As indicated in the news release, each option is exercisable at a price of $0.75 until February 3, 2029. In addition, the Company has further granted an additional 650,000 options exercisable at a price of $0.50 until September 15, 2031. All option grants are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Wedge Lake Gold Project

The Wedge Lake Gold Project is located in Saskatchewan's La Ronge Gold Belt. The property hosts gold mineralization associated with sulphide-rich iron formation as well as high-grade orogenic quartz veins. Arya is advancing systematic exploration to evaluate the scale, continuity and relationship of these mineralized systems.

About Arya Resources Ltd.

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its mineral properties in Saskatchewan. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RBZ'.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Rasool Mohammad, President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including, without limitation to those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions, none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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