Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the early exercise of its option to acquire a 100% interest in the Wedge Lake Gold Project, located in Saskatchewan's La Ronge Gold Belt.

To complete the acquisition, Arya made the remaining cash payment of $30,000 ahead of schedule and issued 500,000 common shares of the Company to North-Sask Ventures Ltd. ("North-Sask"). The payment and share issuance were made pursuant to the Assignment, Assumption and Amended Agreement dated October 24, 2022, between North-Sask, as optionor, and Rebel Capital Inc. (now Arya Resources Ltd.), as optionee, as amended on June 18, 2025 (collectively, the "Option Agreement").

Having satisfied all remaining payment and share-issuance obligations under the Option Agreement, Arya has exercised the option and earned a 100% interest in the Wedge Lake Gold Project.

North-Sask retained a 2.5% net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR"). Arya has the right to purchase 1.0% of the NSR for $1,000,000 at any time before the achievement of certain milestones specified in the Option Agreement. If Arya exercises this right, the remaining NSR will be reduced to 1.5%.

"Completing the Wedge Lake option ahead of schedule is an important milestone for Arya and its shareholders," said Rasool Mohammad, President and CEO of Arya Resources. "Securing 100% ownership gives Arya greater flexibility as we continue advancing exploration and evaluating the broader potential of the Wedge Lake Gold Project."

The 500,000 common shares issued in connection with the early exercise of the option are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical-metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure.

As a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through discovery-driven exploration, disciplined execution, and responsible development. For more information, please visit us at www.aryaresourcesltd.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Rasool Mohammad, President and CEO

Twitter: @ARYARESOURCES

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including, without limitation to those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions, none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309154

Source: Arya Resources Ltd.