Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Arya Resources (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Cathy Hume to its Board of Directors. Cathy Hume has built her career in Investor Relations, specializing in emerging companies, by recognizing their intrinsic needs from the perspective of a Toronto retail stockbroker, a position she held for 11 years. Cathy's integrity and approachable nature have built lasting business relationships and helped her IR portfolio grow exclusively through referrals since 1993.

In 1990, she served on the audit committee of the University of Guelph's board of directors for six years. Years later, she was an instructor of Ryerson University's course "Resource Valuation, Financing, and Investor Relations" offered by The Chang School of Business as part of its Certificate in Mining Management. She currently serves on the Program Advisory Committee for Seneca Polytechnic's Investor Relations - Financial Communications Program. She is also a mentor/judge in External Business for the Ted Rogers Leadership Centre. Cathy has volunteered over the years, supporting several not-for-profit organizations and professional associations. A dedicated industry advocate, Ms. Hume has served multiple terms on the PDAC Board of Directors and was Co-Chair of Women in Mining Toronto.

"We are pleased to welcome Cathy to Arya's Board of Directors," said Rasool Mohammad, President and CEO of Arya Resources. "Cathy brings an exceptional combination of capital markets expertise, corporate governance experience, and industry relationships. Her insight into investor engagement and public company strategy will be invaluable as we continue advancing the Wedge Lake Project and building long-term value for our shareholders."

"I am honoured to join the Board of Arya Resources at such an exciting stage in the Company's growth," said Cathy Hume. "Arya has assembled a strong technical team and is generating encouraging exploration results at Wedge Lake. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to help increase market awareness, strengthen shareholder engagement, and support the Company's long-term success."

The Company also announces that it has granted 155,000 incentive stock options to certain officers and directors of the Company, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at a price to be determined in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and are subject to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and regulatory approval.

The Company further announces that Mr. J. Paul Sorbara has resigned from the Board of Directors of Arya Resources. The Company would like to thank Mr. Sorbara for his service and contributions as a Director and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical-metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure.

As a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through discovery-driven exploration, disciplined execution, and responsible development. For more information, please visit us at www.aryaresourcesltd.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Rasool Mohammad, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including, without limitation to those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions, none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Arya Resources Ltd.