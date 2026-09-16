NameSilo Technologies Corp.: NameSilo Technologies' Reach Systems Expands Operations Following Strong Growth in Bookings

CSE: URL / OTC: URLOF

Reach Systems' Year-to-Date Bookings* Increase 108%

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NameSilo Technologies Corp. (CSE: URL) (OTCQB: URLOF) (the "Company"), is pleased to provide an operational update on its wholly owned subsidiary, Reach Systems Inc. ("Reach"), a designer and manufacturer of specialized marine technology and subsea equipment.

Reach continues to experience strong demand across its marine technology product portfolio. Year-to-date bookings* have reached approximately $2.2 million, compared with approximately $1.06 million during the same period last year, representing an increase of approximately 108%.

To support its growing order book and future production requirements, Reach is expanding its operating space from 3,559 square feet to 8,031 square feet, effective October 1. The expansion will more than double the company's existing footprint and provide additional manufacturing, assembly and testing capacity to accommodate future growth.

Reach has also expanded its team significantly since being acquired by NameSilo. At the February 13, 2026 closing date of the transaction, Reach employed 17 people. Its workforce has since grown to 24 employees, an increase of approximately 41%.

"Reach has made excellent progress since joining NameSilo," said Paul Andreola, Chief Executive Officer of NameSilo Technologies. "Bookings have more than doubled compared with the same period last year, the team has grown substantially, and the expansion of our operating space provides the additional capacity needed to support the company's growing opportunity pipeline. Our investment in Reach is beginning to bear fruit, and we remain encouraged by its long-term growth prospects."

Reach is also seeing increasing activity in products supporting hydrophone-array systems used in underwater acoustic sensing and monitoring applications. The company recently shipped a newly developed, first-of-its-kind winch system valued at approximately US$105,000 to a customer in Europe and expects to ship a second system to the United Kingdom shortly.

Reach also recently delivered three smaller winch systems to Sensor Technology Ltd. in Canada for use with its hydrophone-array solutions. One of these systems was successfully demonstrated at REPMUS in Portugal, a major international exercise focused on maritime unmanned systems and related technologies.

Based on current customer discussions, Reach anticipates receiving additional orders for its hydrophone-array equipment from customers in Europe and the United States. There can be no assurance, however, that these potential orders will be received or, if received, what their timing or value may be.

"The growth we are seeing reflects the strength of Reach's engineering team and its ability to develop specialized products for demanding marine applications," added Paul Andreola, CEO of NameSilo. "The successful deployment of our equipment at REPMUS provides valuable real-world validation and further demonstrates Reach's potential within the growing market for underwater sensing and unmanned maritime systems."

The Company also announces that it has granted 50,000 options to an officer of the Company. The options are exercisable at $1.42 per share for a period of five years from the date of issue.

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About NameSilo Technologies Corp. and NameSilo LLC

Namesilo Technologies invests its capital in companies and opportunities which management believes are undervalued and have potential for significant appreciation. The company makes investments in both public and private markets and focuses on opportunities in a wide variety of industries excluding the resource and resource service sectors. Namesilo does not invest on behalf of any third party and it does not offer investment advice.

Namesilo LLC is a low-cost provider of domain name registration and management services. As an accredited ICANN registrar, Namesilo is one of the fastest-growing domain registrars in the world with approximately 6.4 million active domains under management from approximately 160 countries.

About Reach Systems

Reach Systems, based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, is an engineering and manufacturing company specializing in remote inspection robotics, subsea camera systems, and advanced tether /cable management solutions. They provide turnkey, high-definition inspection equipment for oil & gas, defense, and subsea industries, including the "Puffin" 4K underwater camera and specialized winches.

About SewerVue Technologies

SewerVUE Technologies, has pioneered large-diameter pipe inspection technology with innovations such as pipe-penetrating radar and multisensor inspections to ensure their partners and clients have reliable, comprehensive data to make proper and well-informed decisions when it comes to maintaining critical infrastructure. Using multi-sensor tools such as LiDAR, sonar, HD-CCTV and pipe-penetrating radar, SewerVUE provides high-quality data to help customers assess and maintain critical infrastructure.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding potential future investments by the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

*Non-IFRS Financial Measure

Readers are cautioned that "bookings" are measures not recognized under IFRS. Bookings represent the value of customer orders secured during the period and should not be interpreted as revenue recognized under applicable accounting standards. Revenue is recognized as products are manufactured, delivered and accepted in accordance with the terms of each customer contract. Bookings provides useful insight into the Company's operating performance on a yearly basis. "Bookings" do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Readers are cautioned that "bookings" are not an alternative to measures determined in accordance with IFRS and should not, on their own, be construed as indicators of performance, cash flow or profitability.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE NameSilo Technologies Corp.