Surge Copper Corp.: Surge Copper Commences Environmental Assessment Process for Berg Copper Project

Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG ) (OTCQB: SRGXF ) (Frankfurt: G6D2 ) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Initial Project Description ("IPD") for its 100%-owned Berg Copper Project ("Berg" or the "Project"), located in central British Columbia, has been accepted by the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office ("EAO") and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada ("IAAC").

The Company submitted the IPD on September 9, 2026. Its acceptance formally commences the Early Engagement phase of the provincial environmental assessment process and the Planning phase of the federal impact assessment process.



Leif Nilsson, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Acceptance of the IPD represents an important milestone for Berg and formally moves the Project into the environmental assessment process. A significant amount of technical, environmental, and engagement work has been undertaken to prepare for this stage, and I would like to acknowledge the contributions of Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs, staff at the Office of the Wet'suwet'en, the elected Chiefs and Councils of Witset First Nation, Wet'suwet'en First Nation, Nee Tahi Buhn Indian Band, Skin Tyee First Nation, and Cheslatta Carrier Nation, our government counterparts, and the many members of the Surge team and our consultants who have contributed to that work. Berg is entering environmental assessment from a strong technical foundation following completion of the PFS earlier this year, while substantial environmental baseline, engineering, and engagement programs continue. We look forward to working collaboratively with First Nations, local communities, regulators, and other participants as the Project progresses through this next stage.-



Jennifer Anthony, VP Environment & Regulatory Affairs, commented: "Acceptance of the IPD within a short time period of submission reflects the substantial engagement and early collaboration undertaken with First Nations, regulators, and our technical teams ahead of entering the assessment process, and federal and provincial governments putting into practice their commitment to efficient processes. The next stages will provide a structured forum to continue that work, identify key issues, and further refine the studies and information required to support assessment of the Project.-



Chief Casbit as supported by the Office of the Wet'suwet'en indicated that "Thin House of the Gilseyhu Clan welcome the opportunity to collaborate and participate meaningfully in the assessment of the Berg Copper Project and to ensure Wet'suwet'en knowledge, values, and governance are reflected in the process.-



Surge has been working with Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs, supported by the Office of the Wet'suwet'en ("OW"), as well as the elected Chiefs and Councils of Witset First Nation, Wet'suwet'en First Nation, Nee Tahi Buhn Indian Band, Skin Tyee First Nation, and Cheslatta Carrier Nation in preparation for the environmental assessment process. In parallel with the provincial and federal processes, OW is supporting participating Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs in the development of a First Nation-led assessment process intended to incorporate Wet'suwet'en hereditary governance, values, and decision-making into the assessment of the Project. Surge also continues to advance discussions regarding capacity and resourcing across all communities to support meaningful First Nations participation throughout the assessment process.



During the Early Engagement and Planning phases, the EAO and IAAC will engage with First Nations, government agencies, local communities, the public and other participants to identify key issues and information requirements for subsequent stages of assessment. Surge will continue its environmental baseline programs and feasibility-level technical work in parallel with the assessment process, including ongoing evaluation of tailings and waste management alternatives.



The Company also intends to support a coordinated provincial and federal assessment process, including through the potential substitution of the federal impact assessment process to British Columbia, subject to the applicable regulatory processes and government decisions.



About the Berg Copper Project



Berg is a large-scale copper-molybdenum-silver-gold development project located in central British Columbia. In June 2026, Surge completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for the Project outlining a 120,000 tonne-per-day conventional open-pit mining and processing operation with an approximately 28-year mine life, an after-tax NPV8% of C$4.6 billion and an after-tax internal rate of return of 24%.



Full results of the Pre-Feasibility Study, including economic assumptions, sensitivities, Mineral Reserve estimates and other technical information, are available in the Company's June 15, 2026 news release and the related technical report filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and available on the Company's website.



Qualified Persons



Dr. Shane Ebert, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for the Berg Copper Project and the Ootsa Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release. Dr. Ebert is an Officer and a Director of Surge and is not independent of the Company.



About Surge Copper Corp.



Surge Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource company advancing one of British Columbia's emerging copper districts. The Company's 100%-owned Berg Copper Project hosts a large-scale copper-molybdenum-silver-gold deposit in central British Columbia supported by a Pre-Feasibility Study and Mineral Reserve estimate that define a development pathway for a long-life copper project with significant molybdenum, silver, and gold by-product production.



In addition to the Berg deposit, Surge controls a large, contiguous mineral claim package that includes multiple advanced porphyry deposits, including the Ox and Seel deposits adjacent to the past-producing Huckleberry Mine. Collectively, the Company's assets position Surge as a potential long-term contributor to Canada's critical minerals strategy through the responsible development of copper, molybdenum, and associated metals.



Surge is committed to advancing its projects through early engagement and collaboration with First Nations and local communities, with a focus on transparent communication, relationship building, and respectful, constructive dialogue.



For more information, visit www.surgecopper.com



On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Leif Nilsson"

Chief Executive Officer



For further information, please contact:



Riley Trimble, Corporate Communications & Development

Telephone: +1 604 639 3852

Email: info@surgecopper.com

X: @SurgeCopper

LinkedIn: Surge Copper Corp

https://www.surgecopper.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will", "may", "should", "expects", "plans", or "anticipates" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the anticipated progression of the Project through the environmental assessment process, potential coordination and substitution of the provincial and federal processes, continued engagement with First Nations and other participants, and the Company's planned environmental, technical, and engineering activities. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks may include, among others, actual results of the Company's exploration activities being different than those expected by management, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required government or other regulatory approvals, the ability to obtain adequate financing to conduct its planned exploration programs, inability to procure labour, equipment, and supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis, equipment breakdown, and bad weather. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect the Company's current judgment regarding the direction of its business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions, or other future performance suggestions herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.