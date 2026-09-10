Surge Copper Corp.: Surge Copper's Berg Project Selected for Canada Investment Summit Dealbook

Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG ) (OTCQB: SRGXF ) (Frankfurt: G6D2 ) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 100%-owned Berg Copper Project ("Berg" or the "Project") has been selected for inclusion in the 2026 Canada Investment Summit Dealbook, an initiative to showcase Canadian investment opportunities to leading global investors as part of the Government of Canada's broader strategy to attract new investment into the country.

The inaugural Canada Investment Summit (the "Summit") will take place September 14-15, 2026, in Toronto and will bring together some of the world's largest investors, Canadian business leaders, and public sector representatives. Hosted by the Government of Canada in partnership with CPP Investments and PSP Investments, the Summit is intended to attract new investment into major Canadian projects, strategic industries, and related infrastructure, with a focus on areas including critical minerals, clean energy, and advanced technologies. The Summit forms part of the Government of Canada's broader strategy to catalyse $1 trillion of total investment in Canada over the next five years.



Berg was chosen as one of a select group of investment opportunities from British Columbia to be showcased through the Canada Investment Summit Dealbook. In confirming Berg's selection, the Honourable Ravi Kahlon, British Columbia's Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth, noted that the selection reflects the strength of the project and its potential to contribute to British Columbia's economic growth, innovation, and global competitiveness.



Leif Nilsson, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very pleased to have Berg selected for inclusion in the Canada Investment Summit Dealbook. The Summit represents an ambitious effort by the Government of Canada and its institutional partners to attract some of the world's largest pools of capital to major investment opportunities in Canada. We believe Berg's selection reflects both the scale and quality of the project and its potential importance within Canada's emerging critical minerals investment landscape.



"Canada has an opportunity to become an increasingly important supplier of the critical minerals required by a changing global economy. Large-scale, long-life copper projects in stable jurisdictions will be essential to meeting that demand, and Berg has the potential to make a meaningful contribution. We appreciate the recognition from the Governments of British Columbia and Canada and look forward to the opportunities that may emerge from this initiative.-



The Berg Copper Project is a large-scale copper-molybdenum-silver-gold development project located in central British Columbia. The Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for the Project in June 2026 outlining an approximately 28-year mine life and average annual production of approximately 176 million pounds of copper, 21 million pounds of molybdenum, and 3 million ounces of silver, and an after-tax NPV8% of C$4.6 billion. The Company is currently advancing feasibility-level technical work, environmental baseline studies, and engagement activities in support of the continued development of the Project. Full results of the Prefeasibility Study, including economic assumptions, sensitivities, mineral reserve estimates, and other technical information, are available in the Company's June 15, 2026 news release and the related technical report filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and available on the Company's website.



Additional information regarding the Canada Investment Summit is available through the Prime Minister of Canada's April 17, 2026 announcement and the Government of Canada's Summit website -



Qualified Persons



Dr. Shane Ebert, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for the Berg Copper Project and the Ootsa Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release. Dr. Ebert is an Officer and a Director of Surge and is not independent of the Company.



About Surge Copper Corp.



Surge Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource company advancing one of British Columbia's emerging copper districts. The Company's 100%-owned Berg Copper Project hosts a large-scale copper-molybdenum-silver deposit in central British Columbia supported by a Pre-Feasibility Study and Mineral Reserve estimate that define a development pathway for a long-life copper project with significant molybdenum, silver, and gold by-product production.



In addition to the Berg deposit, Surge controls a large, contiguous mineral claim package that includes multiple advanced porphyry deposits, including the Ox and Seel deposits adjacent to the past-producing Huckleberry Mine. Collectively, the Company's assets position Surge as a potential long-term contributor to Canada's critical minerals strategy through the responsible development of copper, molybdenum, and associated metals.



Surge is committed to advancing its projects through early engagement with First Nations and local communities, with a focus on transparent communication, relationship building, and respectful, constructive dialogue.



For more information, visit www.surgecopper.com



On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Leif Nilsson"

Chief Executive Officer



For further information, please contact:



Riley Trimble, Corporate Communications & Development

Telephone: +1 604 639 3852

Email: info@surgecopper.com

X: @SurgeCopper

LinkedIn: Surge Copper Corp

https://www.surgecopper.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release-



This News Release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will", "may", "should", "expects", "plans", or "anticipates" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans for advancement of the Berg Copper Project, the scope, timing, and objectives of ongoing feasibility-level technical work, environmental baseline studies and engagement activities, the potential development of Berg as a large-scale, long-life source of critical minerals, and the opportunities that may emerge from the inclusion of Berg in the Canada Investment Summit Dealbook. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks may include, among others, actual results of the Company's exploration activities being different than those expected by management, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required government or other regulatory approvals, the ability to obtain adequate financing to conduct its planned exploration programs, inability to procure labour, equipment, and supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis, equipment breakdown, and bad weather. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect the Company's current judgment regarding the direction of its business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions, or other future performance suggestions herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.