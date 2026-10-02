Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Welche Fritteuse fällt nächsten Monat aus? Dieses Unternehmen baut die Antwort.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
SC

WKN: A2JENX | ISIN: CA86881M1041 | Ticker-Symbol: G6D2
Tradegate
01.10.26 | 21:36
0,320 Euro
+1,27 % +0,004
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SURGE COPPER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SURGE COPPER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2930,33213:43
0,2930,33213:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2026 13:06 Uhr
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Surge Copper Corp.: Surge Copper Announces AGM Results and Grant of Deferred Share Units

Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (OTCQB: SRGXF) (Frankfurt: G6D2) ("Surge" or the "Company") announces the results of its 2026 Annual General Meeting of shareholders and the grant of deferred share units to certain directors of the Company.

Annual General Meeting

The Company held its Annual General Meeting on September 29, 2026. All proposed resolutions, as described in the notice of meeting and management information circular dated August 17, 2026, were approved by the shareholders of the Company.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company consists of Christian Kargl-Simard, Leif Nilsson, Dr. Shane Ebert, Richard Colterjohn, Dr. Paul West-Sells, Tony Scott, Nalaine Morin, and David Farrell. Mr. Scott, Ms. Morin, and Mr. Farrell were newly elected to the Board as part of the Company's previously announced Board renewal process (see July 29, 2026 press release).

Grant of Share Compensation Plan Incentive Awards

The Company also announces the grant of deferred share units ("DSUs") under its Share Compensation Plan to newly elected non-executive directors. The Company has awarded an aggregate of 180,288 DSUs, based on the 5-day volume weighted average price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange of C$0.52/share.

The DSUs will vest 12 months from the date of grant and will be settled following the departure of the holder from the Company, in accordance with the terms of the Company's Share Compensation Plan.

A copy of the Share Compensation Plan is available on the Company's website at www.surgecopper.com/investors/agm-materials or under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

About Surge Copper Corp.

Surge Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource company advancing one of British Columbia's emerging copper districts. The Company's 100%-owned Berg Copper Project hosts a large-scale copper-molybdenum-silver-gold deposit in central British Columbia supported by a Pre-Feasibility Study and Mineral Reserve estimate that define a development pathway for a long-life copper project with significant molybdenum, silver, and gold by-product production.

In addition to the Berg deposit, Surge controls a large, contiguous mineral claim package that includes multiple advanced porphyry deposits, including the Ox and Seel deposits adjacent to the past-producing Huckleberry Mine. Collectively, the Company's assets position Surge as a potential long-term contributor to Canada's critical minerals strategy through the responsible development of copper, molybdenum, and associated metals.

Surge is committed to advancing its projects through early engagement and collaboration with First Nations and local communities, with a focus on transparent communication, relationship building, and respectful, constructive dialogue.

For more information, visit www.surgecopper.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Leif Nilsson"
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Riley Trimble, Corporate Communications & Development
Telephone: +1 604 639 3852
Email: info@surgecopper.com
X: @SurgeCopper
LinkedIn: Surge Copper Corp
https://www.surgecopper.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will", "may", "should", "expects", "plans", or "anticipates" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the vesting and settlement of the DSUs granted by the Company. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks may include, among others, actual results of the Company's exploration activities being different than those expected by management, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required government or other regulatory approvals, the ability to obtain adequate financing to conduct its planned exploration programs, inability to procure labour, equipment, and supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis, equipment breakdown, and bad weather. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect the Company's current judgment regarding the direction of its business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions, or other future performance suggestions herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.