Surge Copper Corp.: Surge Copper Announces AGM Results and Grant of Deferred Share Units

Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG ) (OTCQB: SRGXF ) (Frankfurt: G6D2 ) ("Surge" or the "Company") announces the results of its 2026 Annual General Meeting of shareholders and the grant of deferred share units to certain directors of the Company.

Annual General Meeting

The Company held its Annual General Meeting on September 29, 2026. All proposed resolutions, as described in the notice of meeting and management information circular dated August 17, 2026, were approved by the shareholders of the Company.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company consists of Christian Kargl-Simard, Leif Nilsson, Dr. Shane Ebert, Richard Colterjohn, Dr. Paul West-Sells, Tony Scott, Nalaine Morin, and David Farrell. Mr. Scott, Ms. Morin, and Mr. Farrell were newly elected to the Board as part of the Company's previously announced Board renewal process (see July 29, 2026 press release ).

Grant of Share Compensation Plan Incentive Awards

The Company also announces the grant of deferred share units ("DSUs") under its Share Compensation Plan to newly elected non-executive directors. The Company has awarded an aggregate of 180,288 DSUs, based on the 5-day volume weighted average price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange of C$0.52/share.

The DSUs will vest 12 months from the date of grant and will be settled following the departure of the holder from the Company, in accordance with the terms of the Company's Share Compensation Plan.

A copy of the Share Compensation Plan is available on the Company's website at www.surgecopper.com/investors/agm-materials or under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

About Surge Copper Corp.

Surge Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource company advancing one of British Columbia's emerging copper districts. The Company's 100%-owned Berg Copper Project hosts a large-scale copper-molybdenum-silver-gold deposit in central British Columbia supported by a Pre-Feasibility Study and Mineral Reserve estimate that define a development pathway for a long-life copper project with significant molybdenum, silver, and gold by-product production.

In addition to the Berg deposit, Surge controls a large, contiguous mineral claim package that includes multiple advanced porphyry deposits, including the Ox and Seel deposits adjacent to the past-producing Huckleberry Mine. Collectively, the Company's assets position Surge as a potential long-term contributor to Canada's critical minerals strategy through the responsible development of copper, molybdenum, and associated metals.

Surge is committed to advancing its projects through early engagement and collaboration with First Nations and local communities, with a focus on transparent communication, relationship building, and respectful, constructive dialogue.

For more information, visit www.surgecopper.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Leif Nilsson"

Chief Executive Officer



For further information, please contact:

Riley Trimble, Corporate Communications & Development

Telephone: +1 604 639 3852

Email: info@surgecopper.com

X: @SurgeCopper

LinkedIn: Surge Copper Corp

https://www.surgecopper.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will", "may", "should", "expects", "plans", or "anticipates" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the vesting and settlement of the DSUs granted by the Company. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks may include, among others, actual results of the Company's exploration activities being different than those expected by management, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required government or other regulatory approvals, the ability to obtain adequate financing to conduct its planned exploration programs, inability to procure labour, equipment, and supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis, equipment breakdown, and bad weather. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect the Company's current judgment regarding the direction of its business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions, or other future performance suggestions herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.