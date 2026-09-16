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Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Altrova Health Inc. (CSE: ROVA) (OTCQB: ATVHF) (FSE: WF8) ("Altrova Health" or the "Company") announces that it proposes to enter into debt settlement agreements with three consultants to settle aggregate indebtedness of C$215,000 through the issuance of an aggregate of 3,583,333 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a deemed price of $0.06 per share (the "Debt Settlement").

The Debt Settlement is intended to reduce the Company's outstanding liabilities and preserve cash for working capital purposes. Completion of the Debt Settlement remains subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws or compliance with an applicable exemption from those registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Altrova Health Inc.

Altrova Health Inc. (CSE: ROVA) (OTCQB: ATVHF) (FSE: WF8) is a Canadian public company building a growing portfolio of health solutions across detection, protection, treatment, and wellness. The Company's current product portfolio includes exclusive Canadian distribution rights for the NIRLAB SA ("NIRLAB") NIRLIGHT drug analysis device, the O-Spray product line, and the rapid detection strip portfolio of its subsidiary Drug Lab 118 Ltd.

For more information, please visit: www.altrovahealth.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is generally, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "propose", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the proposed completion, timing and terms of the Debt Settlement; the aggregate C$215,000 of indebtedness to be settled; the issuance of an aggregate of 3,583,333 Common Shares at a deemed issue price of C$0.06 per Common Share; the anticipated reduction of the Company's outstanding liabilities and preservation of cash for working capital purposes; and the receipt of CSE and other required approvals.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions that: the debts proposed to be settled are bona fide and remain outstanding at closing; the Debt Settlement will be completed on the contemplated terms; the deemed issue price and other terms of the Debt Settlement will be accepted by the CSE; all required corporate, regulatory and CSE approvals will be obtained on a timely basis; and all other conditions to closing will be satisfied or waived. Although management considers these assumptions reasonable as of the date of this news release, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, among others: the risk that the Debt Settlement is delayed, restructured, reduced or not completed; the risk that the aggregate amount of debt settled or aggregate number of Common Shares issued differs from C$215,000 or 3,583,333 Common Shares, respectively; changes in the market price of the Common Shares; the risk that the CSE or other required approvals are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions; the risk that closing conditions are not satisfied; and the other risks described in the Company's public disclosure record available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314558