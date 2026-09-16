Sterling Metals Corp.: Sterling Extends Core MEPS Copper Zone to 700m; Intersects 200m of 0.53% CuEq Including 102m of 0.81% CuEq

Western drilling continues to demonstrate the scale and continuity of the expanding 700m core of the MEPS porphyry copper system within the 1.3km mineralized footprint

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) ("Sterling" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from drill holes SC-26-25 and SC-26-26 at the MEPS Zone ("MEPS"), part of the Company's ongoing 20,000 metre minimum drill program at the Soo Copper Project ("Soo Copper" or the "Project"), near Batchewana Bay, Ontario. The holes were drilled west of the MEPS discovery as part of Sterling's systematic 2026 program to test the scale, continuity and architecture of the broader copper system.

Highlights:

SC-26-26 intersected 397.19m grading 0.37% CuEq from bedrock to the end of the hole, including 200m grading 0.53% CuEq, 101.9m grading 0.81% CuEq and 13.25m grading 1.82% CuEq. The hole was collared approximately 300m west of the core MEPS discovery area.

Drilling has now delineated a 700m geologically continuous zone of significant copper mineralization (the "MEPS Copper Zone") within a broader 1.3km x 600m copper-mineralized footprint. Both remain open for further expansion.

Both drill holes intersected copper-bearing porphyry-style veins hosted within the same potassically altered mafic volcanic and felsic porphyry rocks observed in previous drilling, further demonstrating the continuity of the geological framework across MEPS.

Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration and Evaluation, commented, "This is an important step-out for the MEPS discovery. Approximately 300 metres west of our initial discovery, we intersected nearly 400 metres of continuous copper mineralization from bedrock surface, including 200 metres grading 0.53% CuEq. With drilling now tracing the MEPS Copper Zone over approximately 700 metres within a much broader 1.3-kilometre copper-mineralized footprint, we continue to demonstrate both the scale and continuity of this system. Importantly, the system remains open and our drilling continues to provide clear vectors for expansion."

Figure 1. Plan map of the MEPS Zone showing SC-26-25 and SC-26-26 within the broader 1,300m by 600m copper-mineralized footprint

Figure 2. East-west long section through the MEPS Zone showing SC-26-26 and the approximately 700m strike extent of the MEPS Copper Zone

Figure 3. Copper-gold rich vein containing bornite (purple) and chalcopyrite (yellow) in hole SC-26-26 from 293.62m depth grading 6.02% CuEq (2.17% Cu, 3.92 g/t Au, 27.8 g/t Ag, 2 ppm Mo)

Figure 4. Copper sulphides (chalcopyrite and bornite) and molybdenite (silver grey mineral) in quartz vein hosted by biotite-magnetite altered basalt in hole SC-26-26 from 282.5m depth grading 10.53% CuEq (2.56%Cu, 0.265g/t Au, 12.5 gpt Ag, 14900 ppm Mo)

Figure 5. Copper sulphides (chalcopyrite) hosted within potassic-altered (biotite-magnetite) basalt in hole SC-26-26 from 225.25m depth grading 5.08% CuEq (4.68%Cu, 0.175g/t Au, 12.2 g/t Ag, 123ppm Mo)

Figure 6. Ribbon vein with copper sulphides in hole SC-26-25 from 225.13m to 225.48m depth grading 2.71% CuEq (2.52% Cu, 0.113 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag, 5ppm Mo)

Figure 7. Copper sulphides (chalcopyrite) hosted within potassic-altered (biotite-magnetite) basalt in hole SC-26-25 from 255.0m to 256mdepth grading 2.4% CuEq (2.27% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag, 0.5ppm Mo)

Technical Discussion

The MEPS porphyry copper system is characterized by broad, near-surface copper mineralization hosted predominantly in altered Neoarchean mafic volcanic rocks intruded by multiple phases of Mesoproterozoic felsic porphyry. Previous drilling has demonstrated that stronger copper grades commonly occur adjacent to early "GFP" felsic dykes and sills and associated magnetite-rich veining, while deeper portions of the system contain more molybdenum-rich mineralization, within the host basalts, hydrothermal breccias, and granite porphyry stock.

SC-26-25 was drilled toward the southeast at an azimuth of approximately 135° and a dip of -60° to test the western continuation of the MEPS Copper Zone, a more closely drilled zone of geologically continuous, significant copper mineralization that includes the high-grade MEPS discovery. The hole intersected the same broad package of basaltic volcanic rocks and felsic intrusive phases observed elsewhere at MEPS, that host various phases of porphyry style veins carrying copper sulphides in association with potassic alteration (biotite-magnetite altered host rocks; veins with potassic feldspar selvages). A notable magnetite-rich vein occurs from 225.13m to 225.48m depth grading 2.71% CuEq over 0.35m length.

SC-26-26 was collared approximately 150m south of SC-26-25 and drilled at an azimuth of approximately 75° and a dip of -45°, along the same trend as previously released holes SC-26-10, SC-26-13 and SC-26-16. The hole intersected broadly similar host geology and included an approximately 65m interval of felsic intrusive rocks. Copper sulphides occur within and adjacent to the intrusive as well as within quartz veins, consistent with the characteristic mineralization style observed across MEPS.

Geological observations from SC-26-25, SC-26-26 and SC-26-27 indicate a westward-increasing total sulphide abundance, but with increasing iron sulphide (pyrite, pyrrhotite) contents although chalcopyrite is still common and locally abundant. Assays from SC-26-27 are pending. Sterling will report those results separately once assays and QA/QC review are complete.

Together, SC-26-25 and SC-26-26 extend the MEPS Copper Zone by over 300m westward to an approximately 700m current length, within a broader footprint of copper mineralization that now covers an area of 1300m by 600m. Both are open to expansion. Follow-up drilling will continue to test the geometry, continuity and grade distribution of the MEPS porphyry copper system.

Table 1. Significant Assay Intervals

Drillhole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) CuEq

(%) SC-26-25 157.00 285.00 128.00 0.28 0.01 1.14 5 0.31 including 198.00 280.00 82.00 0.37 0.02 1.26 6 0.40 including 244.00 268.00 24.00 0.80 0.03 2.29 9 0.86 including 252.00 268.00 16.00 0.92 0.03 2.73 6 0.98 SC-26-26 8.51 406.05 397.19 0.30 0.03 1.07 63 0.37 including 59.00 406.05 347.05 0.32 0.03 1.15 72 0.40 including 148.00 348.00 200.00 0.42 0.04 1.42 94 0.53 Including 224.10 326.00 101.90 0.65 0.07 2.19 152 0.81 including 224.10 254.00 29.90 0.98 0.04 1.69 96 1.08 and 282.00 295.25 13.25 1.03 0.30 7.60 837 1.82

Intervals may not represent true widths, which are not yet known, and capping has not been applied to grades. Copper Equivalent (CuEq) for drill intersections is calculated based on a three-year trailing average for each commodity (2023, 2024 and 2025), which equates to US$4.18/lb Cu, US$2,600/oz Au, US$30.54/oz Ag and US$21.46/lb Mo, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.907 × Au g/t) + (0.0107 × Ag g/t) + (0.00051 × Mo ppm).

Table 2. Hole Locations, Directions and Final Depths

Hole number Easting Northing Elevation Depth Dip Azimuth SC-26-25 680708.00 5212608.00 450.21 381.50 -60.00 135.00 SC-26-26 680740.00 5212464.00 419.00 406.05 -45.00 75.00

Sampling Procedures - Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Analytical services were provided by Actlabs, which is an independent, CALA- and SCC-accredited analytical services firm registered to ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 standard. Drill core samples were logged and split in half with a diamond core saw. Half-core samples were securely stored at the core logging facility until being delivered to Actlabs Thunder Bay lab by commercial transport.

Samples were crushed (< 7 kg) up to 90% passing 2mm (10 mesh), riffle split to 250 g and pulverized by mild steel to 95% passing 105µm (150 mesh). Samples splits underwent a 4-acid near total digestion followed by a multi-element analysis, including base metals, using an ICP method for 35 elements.

Selected sample pulps were then analyzed for gold using a 30 g aliquot mixed with fire assay fluxes and Ag as a collector, placed in a fire clay crucible, gradually heated to 1060ºC for 60 min, and followed with an AA finish.

Laboratory QA/QC for the ICP analysis was 14% for each batch, including 5 method reagent blanks, 10 in-house controls, 10 samples duplicates, and 8 certified reference materials. An additional 13% QA/QC was performed as part of the instrumental analysis to ensure quality in the areas of instrumental drift. Laboratory quality control for the gold fire assay included two blanks per 42 samples, three sample duplicates and 2 certified reference materials, one high and one low (QC 7 out of 42 samples).

In-house QA/QC included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials (CRM).

Qualified Person

Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration and Evaluation for Sterling Metals has reviewed and approved the technical information presented herein.

About the Soo Copper Project

The Soo Copper Project sits just 20 minutes off the Trans-Canada Highway, one hour north of Sault Ste. Marie, and 20km from rail and deep-water access. With near-surface copper mineralization, demonstrated scale and grade, and proximity to existing infrastructure, Sterling believes Soo Copper has the potential to emerge as a critical Canadian copper project.

About Sterling Metals

Sterling Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on large-scale Canadian copper exploration opportunities. The Company's flagship Soo Copper Project in Ontario comprises a 35,000+ hectare land position across the Batchewana Copper Belt, which hosts past production and multiple breccia and porphyry targets strategically located near robust infrastructure. Sterling also holds the Adeline Project in Labrador, which covers an extensive sediment-hosted copper belt with significant silver credits. Both projects have demonstrated potential for important new copper discoveries, underscoring Sterling's commitment to pioneering exploration in mineral-rich Canada.

Sterling Metals acknowledges that its exploration activities within the Soo Copper project are conducted on the traditional lands of the First Nations of the North Shore of Lake Superior. We recognize and respect the longstanding and diverse relationships Indigenous Peoples have with the land and are committed to engaging in a manner that is respectful, transparent, and inclusive.

For more information, please contact:

Sterling Metals Corp.

Mathew Wilson, CEO and Director

Tel: (416) 643-3887

Email: info@sterlingmetals.ca

Website: www.sterlingmetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sterling Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sterling-extends-core-meps-copper-zone-to-700m-intersects-200m-of-0.53-cueq-inclu-1221410