Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - BRS RESOURCES LTD. (CSE: BRS) (FSE: B4G) ("BRS") is mobilizing an immediate surface trenching and rock-sampling program across the northern sector of the Guadalupana claim block in Sonora, Mexico.

The program is engineered to cut directly beneath weathered surface horizons to expose and sample fresh, unoxidized bedrock across several high-priority target outcrops.

Exploration Highlights

Bypassing Leached Caps: Recent geological mapping identified multiple outcrops exhibiting strong signatures of economic mineral systems where near-surface weathering has likely leached out primary metal values.

Direct Bedrock Access: Mechanized trenching will expose buried rock masses to secure systematic, representative channel samples across intact vein structures.

Target Prioritization: Guided on-site by Project Geologist Hugo Vargas and operations manager Manuel Machiche, the program focuses on structural corridors displaying the strongest potential for primary mineralization at depth.

Allan L. Schappert, CPG, SME-RM, Qualified Person and Principal Resource Geologist at ALS Geo Resources LLC, commented:

"Near-surface leaching of exposed outcrops often masks the true grade of underlying mineral systems. Trenching below these depleted surface caps to systematically sample unweathered rock in-situ is sound exploration methodology. With Project Geologist Hugo pinpointing the best structural opportunities for mineralization at depth, this program could yield exciting returns and will give us the clean, representative geochemical data required to vector high-conviction drill targets."

Assay results from the trenching and sampling campaign will be released as they are received and compiled.

Qualified Person

Allan L. Schappert, CPG, SME-RM, Principal Resource Geologist at ALS Geo Resources LLC, is an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

ABOUT BRS RESOURCES LTD.

BRS Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral exploration properties using sustainable and innovative practices. BRS prioritizes building trust within the communities where it operates and creating lasting value for its stakeholders through responsible resource development.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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