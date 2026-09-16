

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - Anderon LLC, an IBM Corp. (IBM) company, announced Wednesday the finalization of a $1 billion award under the CHIPS and Science Act with the U.S. Department of Commerce.



The funding will help accelerate Anderon's R&D efforts to scale and advance the nation's quantum wafer manufacturing capabilities.



Anderon operates a state-of-the-art 300-millimeter pure-play quantum wafer foundry, backed by an additional $1 billion investment from IBM.



Headquartered in Albany, New York, the new venture serves the quantum industry as a pure-play foundry, offering quantum wafer manufacturing to customers across the ecosystem.



Anderon offers specialized wafers supporting high-performance superconducting qubit arrays, quantum input/output signaling, and readout signal chain components, foundational capabilities that support a range of quantum architectures. It plans to expand to other quantum modalities in the future.



Anderon will provide an advanced manufacturing foundation which is needed to produce quantum wafers at production scale to accelerate innovation, strengthen domestic supply chains, and support the continued growth of a robust quantum ecosystem.



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