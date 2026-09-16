

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius met at the Pentagon to discuss NATO 3.0, increased European defense spending and the defense industrial bases of both nations.



Last year at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Hegseth said allied nations must spend more on defense; President Donald Trump set the bar at 5 percent of gross domestic product. He added that increases in troop readiness, weapons production and force contributions were also needed.



Hegseth, who calls the proposed changes NATO 3.0, said Germany has been 'front and center' in making these proposals happen.



'Today, we see major progress that no one would have thought possible,' he said. 'Germany today is moving closer to fulfilling the 5 percent - leading the way on the spending commitment it made at the Hague Summit last year - but as we talked about, defense spending is just the first step.'



Hegseth noted that increasing defense production on both sides of the Atlantic is essential.



'NATO 3.0 will also require putting Germany's very large and historic industrial base to work for the common defense,' Hegseth said. 'It's the same thing that we're doing right here, as I and members of our team travel across the country; as we rebuild our arsenal of freedom.'



The arsenal of freedom plan aims to reindustrialize the U.S., rebuild American manufacturing, manufacture American-made products and create American jobs, Hegseth said.



The two civilian military leaders signed an agreement that, according to Hegseth, aligns the War Department's acquisition transformation strategy with Germany's Procurement Acceleration Act.



Pistorius highlighted Germany's immense increase in defense spending and said it's on board with the NATO 3.0 vision and with balancing out the burden of defending the NATO alliance.



'Germany is strengthening its defense capabilities and acts as a driving force in Europe,' he said. 'We Europeans want to take some of the burden off the U.S. and assume primary responsibility for conventional deterrence in Europe.'



The German defense minister noted that since last year, Germany has increased defense spending by 25 percent, equivalent to about $147 billion.



'We are investing in new state-of-the-art weapon systems here in the U.S.; we are assuming a leading role within NATO and, when it comes to providing support to Ukraine, we are strengthening NATO's eastern flank, particularly through our armored brigade in Lithuania,' he said.



He also highlighted German investments in technology, including space and deep-precision strike capabilities. Later this week, Germany will also roll out its first F-35A aircraft.



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