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WKN: A3CMTG | ISIN: SE0015811963 | Ticker-Symbol: IVSD
Tradegate
16.09.26 | 14:55
35,590 Euro
+1,14 % +0,400
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Schweden 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INVESTOR AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVESTOR AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,61535,62014:59
35,61535,62014:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 14:04 Uhr
160 Leser
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Investor AB: Patricia Industries supports Mölnlycke's intended separation into two companies

As announced today, Mölnlycke intends to separate two of its existing business lines, Operating Room Solutions and Gloves, into a new standalone company (in this release referred to as "Mölnlycke Surgical"). The intended separation aims to create conditions for both Mölnlycke and Mölnlycke Surgical to reach their full potential and drive long-term value creation through sharper strategic focus, clearer accountability, and greater speed of execution. Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB and the owner of Mölnlycke, supports the intention to create two standalone companies under Patricia Industries' ownership.

Following the separation, the two standalone companies would be:

  • Mölnlycke - comprising the Wound Care and Antiseptics businesses, will focus on accelerating innovation and investments addressing strategic priorities and changing customer needs. The business benefits from market-leading solutions, an established global customer base and resilient end markets. In 2025, Wound Care and Antiseptics generated net sales of approximately EUR 1.3bn and an EBITDA margin of approximately 38 percent.
  • Mölnlycke Surgical - comprising the Operating Room Solutions and Gloves businesses, will focus on improving efficiency, safety and outcomes in surgical settings. The business has well established positions in key segments, a strong manufacturing footprint and benefits from continued investments in product and service innovation. In 2025, Operating Room Solutions and Gloves generated net sales of approximately EUR 0.8bn and an EBITDA margin of approximately 11 percent.

"Mölnlycke's deep customer understanding and strong product portfolios have been key success factors. We support the intended separation, and see opportunity to create two even more focused companies, each with potential for further innovation and value creation", comments Christian Cederholm, CEO of Investor AB.

"With distinct and evolving markets and customer needs, we see the intended separation as a natural step in Mölnlycke's development. As standalone companies, each will have greater focus and agility to pursue its strategic priorities, accelerate innovation and investments, serve customers more effectively, and capture growth opportunities", comments Thomas Kidane, Co-Head of Patricia Industries.

The intended separation is expected to be completed during 2027, subject to customary approvals.

For further information:

Jacob Lund, Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer,
Phone +46 725 60 21 57
jacob.lund@investorab.com

Magnus Dalhammar, Head of Investor Relations,
Phone +46 73 524 2130
magnus.dalhammar@investorab.com

Our press releases can be accessed at www.investorab.com

Investor AB, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916, creates value for people and society by building strong and sustainable companies. Through substantial ownership and board participation, we drive initiatives that we believe create value and support our companies to remain or become best-in-class. Our portfolio is organized in three business areas: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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