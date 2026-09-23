Mölnlycke: From pressure to potential: new report reveals opportunity to increase healthcare capacity

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mölnlycke Health Care (Mölnlycke), a global leader in MedTech, today announces the launch of The Hidden Capacity Report, a new international report revealing significant opportunities to expand day surgery and help healthcare systems improve efficiency, increase surgical throughput and enhance patient outcomes.

Healthcare systems around the world face growing pressure to increase capacity while managing workforce constraints, financial pressures and rising demand for surgery. Day surgery offers one of the most effective opportunities to address these challenges by enabling clinically appropriate procedures to be performed safely without an overnight stay.

Advances in surgery, anesthesia, patient care and recovery pathways have made day surgery a viable option for an increasing number of procedures. Yet, despite strong evidence supporting day surgery1, adoption remains inconsistent across countries, healthcare organisations, specialties and individual clinical teams. Even in settings where day surgery is well established, there remains scope to make better use of available capacity as evidence, technologies and capabilities continue to evolve.

The Hidden Capacity Report explores the barriers, enablers and policy measures associated with expanding day surgery safely and at scale. The findings are based on a review of international literature, a survey of 256 healthcare professionals across ten countries, expert interviews and guidance from an international expert panel of key opinion leaders.1

Key findings:

Significant opportunities remain to expand day surgery across healthcare systems.

Day surgery should increasingly become the default pathway for clinically appropriate procedures.

Greater adoption can help reduce waiting times, improve productivity and optimise use of healthcare resources.

Progress is often limited by implementation and pathway design, rather than clinical feasability.

Efforts to expand day surgery must consider and address potential health inequalities.

Mr. David Bunting, Consultant in Upper Gastrointestinal and Abdominal Wall Reconstruction Surgery, North Devon District Hospital, United Kingdom, says:

"Our healthcare systems are now under huge pressure to deliver greater productivity with finite resources, whilst maintaining quality and safety of care with improved patient outcomes. Day surgery is now well recognised as a solution to support elective recovery. It frees up in-patient beds for those with more acute medical needs or more complex surgical needs and improves hospital flow. Day surgery is also preferred by patients."

Fredrik Wallefors, Executive Vice President Operating Room Solutions at Mölnlycke Health Care, says:

"Healthcare systems are under growing pressure to do more with less. The Hidden Capacity Report brings together evidence and expert insights to support the conversation on how safe, efficient and patient-centred day surgery pathways can help healthcare leaders make better use of existing resources while improving access to care."

The report reflects Mölnlycke's commitment to supporting sustainable healthcare through evidence, innovation and collaboration. It is intended to stimulate dialogue with healthcare leaders, clinicians and policymakers on practical ways to improve healthcare system resilience, efficiency and patient outcomes.

The Hidden Capacity Report is available via molnlycke.com/en-gb/campaign/ors/day-surgery/the-hidden-capacity-report/

Video interview with Mr. David Bunting

Video: Unlock hidden operating room capacity

References

1 The Hidden Capacity Report. Barriers, enablers and policy levers to expand day surgery. Mölnlycke Health Care 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Jamie Smith

Media Relations Manager

Email: jamie.smith@molnlycke.com

Tel. +46 (0)722-553573

About Mölnlycke

Mölnlycke Health Care is a world-leading MedTech company specialising in innovative solutions for wound care and surgical procedures. Mölnlycke products and solutions are used daily by hospitals, health care providers and patients in over 100 countries worldwide. Founded in 1849, Mölnlycke is owned by Patricia Industries, part of Investor AB, and is headquartered in Sweden. www.molnlycke.com??

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