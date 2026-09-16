

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - A transnational counter-terrorism operation coordinated by Interpol spanning five countries in the Middle East and North Africa has led to the arrest of 48 suspects, including eight terrorists wanted under Interpol Red Notices and one under an Interpol Wanted Persons Diffusion.



It was the first operation across the Middle East and North Africa led by female police officers, Interpol said in a press release.



The suspected mastermind behind a 2022 shooting in Toulouse, France, was among the arrested terrorists.



The suspect, who had previously escaped from prison after being sentenced to eight years for drug trafficking, participation in a criminal conspiracy, and possession of weapons, was arrested at Houari Bou Madian International Airport in the Algerian capital, Algiers.



Another high-profile case involved the arrest of a criminal who broke jail and wanted by French authorities. The fugitive, who had been convicted and sentenced to a 15-year jail term for murder, was detained at a land crossing on the border between Algeria and Tunisia.



11 luxury vehicles, 1.8 kilograms of gold, drugs and 530 mobile phones were among the illicit items seized during the three-week-long operstion, code-named, 'Operation Phoenix'.



Operation Phoenix was led entirely by women police officers, from first-line document checks and second-line interviews at border points, through to border leadership. Women officers also managed international cooperation at Interpol's offices and coordinated activities at the two Operational Coordination Units in Algeria and Jordan.



The operation was carried out in Algeria, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia and Palestinian territory.



'With nine internationally wanted individuals arrested, including previously convicted criminals, Operation Phoenix shows the effectiveness of international police cooperation at potentially sensitive border crossings. The overall results are a credit to the female police officers who had full operational responsibility for the operation,' said María Carmen Muñoz González, Interpol's Director of Counter-Terrorism.



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