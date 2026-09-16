The designation is the auto industry's globally recognized quality benchmark

Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a specialty chemical company, announced today that its conductive additives plant in France has earned the International Automotive Task Force (IATF) certification.

The certification, known as IATF 16949, is the automotive industry's seal of approval for quality. It confirms that Orion's facility in Berre-l'Étang has rigorous processes in place to consistently produce products that meet the demanding standards of automotive manufacturers.

"Achieving IATF certification demonstrates to our customers that Orion follows internationally recognized quality practices and maintains an ongoing focus on operational excellence," said Dr. Sandra Niewiem, senior vice president and managing director for Global Specialty Carbon Black and the EMEA Region. "It gives automotive customers confidence that we have the systems, controls and discipline to meet their rigorous expectations."

To achieve the certification, Orion documented processes, trained employees, conducted audits, addressed risks and demonstrated a commitment to continuous improvement.

The Berre-l'Étang site repurposes acetylene gas a byproduct from a neighboring plant and upcycles it to create acetylene black, a conductive additive used in lithium-ion batteries, high-voltage wire and cable and other applications. The facility has a wet-beading unit that pelletizes the acetylene black powder, making it dust-free and easier to package and process.

Orion's plants in the Chinese cities of Huaibei and Qingdao also have IATF certifications.

The IATF is a group of automakers and automotive trade associations that develops and oversees automotive quality standards worldwide. IATF certifications are awarded by independent, accredited organizations that have been approved to conduct IATF 16949 audits.

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Contacts:

William Foreman

Orion S.A.

Director of Corporate Communications

and Government Affairs

william.foreman@orioncarbons.com

Direct: +1 832-445-3305



Christopher Kapsch

Orion S.A.

Vice President of Investor Relations

christopher.kapsch@orioncarbons.com

Direct: +1 281-318-4413