

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Easing crude oil prices and cooling bond yields abetted a rebound in global markets ahead of the interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve, Bank of England as well as Bank of Japan.



Nevertheless, markets overwhelmingly expect the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by a quarter percentage point. The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders shows the likelihood of a quarter-percentage rate hike by the Fed at 92.5 percent, versus 93.5 percent a day earlier.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. Major benchmarks in Europe are also trading above the flatline amidst a retreat in oil prices and stable bond yields. Earlier in the day, Asian markets too had finished trading on a positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged up. Crude oil prices have decreased more than a percent amidst a jump in crude oil inventories in the U.S.



Sovereign bond yields eased across regions and tenors. Gold has rallied more than a percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a negative note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,191.90, up 0.19% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,601.30, up 0.21% Germany's DAX at 25,464.00, up 0.16% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,713.00, up 0.51% France's CAC 40 at 8,122.92, up 0.40% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,262.95, up 0.42% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 63,982.00, up 0.78% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,696.50, up 0.28% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,891.60, up 0.71% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,713.78, up 0.19% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,717.97, up 1.37%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.68, up 0.07% EUR/USD at 1.1535, down 0.05% GBP/USD at 1.3468, down 0.07% USD/JPY at 155.18, up 0.05% USD/CHF at 0.8193, up 0.07% AUD/USD at 0.7131, down 0.01%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.994%, down 0.04% Germany at 3.5351%, down 0.02% France at 4.498%, down 0.07% U.K. at 5.3469%, down 0.83% Japan at 2.991%, down 1.64%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $107.64, down 1.02% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $103.72, down 1.99% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,388.37, up 1.28% Silver Futures (Dec) at $65.15, up 2.02%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $75,934.42, down 1.33% Ethereum at $2,400.84, down 3.02% BNB at $710.62, down 1.08% XRP at $1.28, down 8.17% Solana at $97.16, down 3.66%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News