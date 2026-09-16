

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AI infrastructure developer Blockfusion USA Inc. announced on Wednesday that its subsidiary North East Data, LLC, has signed a 15-year anchor lease with CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) for capacity at its Niagara Falls, New York campus, converting a June letter of intent into definitive agreements. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Blockfusion has redeveloped a decommissioned power plant into a low-carbon, hydro-powered data center adapted for high-density, liquid-cooled AI infrastructure. The lease includes two five-year renewal options and a companion expansion agreement.



The deal also marks a significant step in Blockfusion's proposed business combination with Blue Acquisition Corp. (BACC), which would result in Blockfusion Digital Infrastructure, Inc. becoming publicly traded under the ticker 'BDI'.



In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of CoreWeave were up 2.45 percent, changing hands at $82.90, after closing Tuesday's regular session 2.48 percent lower.



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