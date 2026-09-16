Thank You! CVS Health Celebrates Tabor Village Affordable Housing Groundbreaking in Dallas, Texas

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / CVS Health

Last month, CVS Health proudly celebrated the Groundbreaking of Tabor Village in Dallas alongside colleagues, local leaders, community organizations, and development and financing collaborators. This milestone marked the start of construction on a 229-unit mixed-income community for older adults, including 206 affordable homes for residents age 55+ earning up to 50% and 60% of Area Median Income and 23 market-rate homes.

Tabor Village, developed by Lincoln Avenue Communities, will carry forward the legacy of neighboring Mt. Tabor Baptist Church by transforming its former land into affordable homes for older adults in South Dallas.

As one of several investors, CVS Health invested more than $5 million in June 2026 to help finance the construction of Tabor Village. The community will also offer thoughtfully designed amenities and resident services through Community Housing Resource Partners and is currently slated for completion in July 2028.

CVS Health celebrated the groundbreaking with Lincoln Avenue Communities, as well as the City of Dallas, the Dallas Housing Finance Corporation, Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, WNC, and the many other organizations helping to bring Tabor Village to life.

CVS Health is proud to support developments like Tabor Village, which reflect our commitment to strengthening communities and demonstrate that housing is health care. To date, CVS Health has invested $65.2 million in affordable housing throughout Texas, helping to create, preserve and renovate 14,143 housing units that support healthier, more resilient communities.

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/thank-you-cvs-health-celebrates-tabor-village-affordable-housing-grou-1221576