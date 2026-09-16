enVVeno Medical Corporation: enVVeno Medical CEO Rob Berman Goes Direct to Investors with New "WTF" Video Series

New CEO-led video series provides investors with straight talk, just the facts, with no B.S. or corporate spin

Real answers to what investors need to know about enVVeno and why they need to know it

Watch the inaugural episode here

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) ("enVVeno Medical" or the "Company"), today announced the launch of "WTF Rob Berman" a new video series that provides the information that investors need to know, in straight talk, with no corporate spin.

Hosted by enVVeno Medical CEO Rob Berman, the WTF series is designed to go beyond the usual scripted corporate answers used by public company CEOs. Instead, investors will get a candid, accessible and fact-driven look inside the Company, including its technology, clinical programs, regulatory and development progress, upcoming milestones and the decisions shaping its path forward.

The premise is simple: cut through the noise, get to the facts and tell investors what they need to know and why it matters.

"In today's environment, investors are inundated with so much information from so many different sources, it's hard for them to tell what is fact and what is fiction. We created the WTF "with the facts" series to cut through the noise and make it easier for investors to get the information they really need, including easy to understand explanations of why they need it," said Rob Berman, CEO of enVVeno Medical. "We also wanted to have some fun along the way. There is no reason why a video series cannot be both informative and fun at the same time. Not everybody enjoys reading SEC filings, and we wanted to come up with alternative ways to get our messaging out to investors."

The inaugural episode is now available, with additional episodes planned as enVVeno advances its clinical and corporate milestones.

The series will cover topics including:

The enVVe System and its potential to address severe DVI

System and its potential to address severe DVI Clinical development and the road toward the SAVVE pivotal trial

The significant unmet need facing patients with severe DVI

The Company's technology and approach to venous valve replacement

Key developments investors should be watching

enVVeno's strategy and priorities as it advances toward potential commercialization

Approximately 3 million people in the U.S. are estimated to live with severe DVI, a debilitating condition for which there are currently limited treatment options. enVVeno is developing the enVVe System as a potential first-in-class bioprosthetic venous valve replacement designed to restore the function of damaged venous valves.

Watch the second episode of "WTF Rob Berman" here, which focuses on Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), what it is and why it represents a compelling investment opportunity.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device Company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of deep venous disease.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements of stockholders, directors, employees, representatives and partners of enVVeno Medical Corporation (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and timing may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

NVNO@jtcir.com

(908) 824-0775

SOURCE: enVVeno Medical Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/envveno-medical-ceo-rob-berman-goes-direct-to-investors-with-new-%22wtf%22-video-seri-1221439