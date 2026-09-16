DLH Holdings Corp.: DLH Secures Follow-On NHLBI IT Services Award Valued at Up to $43.7 Million

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) ("DLH" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital, engineering, and scientific solutions for health and defense missions, today announced that it has been awarded a task order to continue providing high-quality information technology services for the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute ("NHLBI").

DLH has performed on this mission since 2018. The task order, valued at up to $43.7 million, includes a base period and multiple options aggregating to a two-and-a-half-year period of performance. The Company will provide services in support of approximately 2,000 NHLBI scientific and administrative employees and contractors.

Under this task order, DLH will build on its existing implementation of artificial intelligence for IT operations ("AIOps") and automation to improve service efficiency, system reliability, data integrity, cybersecurity, and compliance. Services include:

Scientific technology support

Application support services

Tiered service desk

Configuration management

Infrastructure operations across on-premises and cloud environments

Cybersecurity operations

"By combining scientific expertise with cloud, cybersecurity, application support, and AIOps capabilities, DLH remains a trusted partner for customers seeking mission-critical federal health technology services," said DLH President & CEO Kathryn JohnBull. "We are pleased that this award extends our longstanding relationship with NHLBI. We expect to continue driving technology modernization, improved operating efficiency through automation, and reduced risk in support of the organization's critical biomedical research mission."

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC) enhances technology, public health, and cyber security readiness missions through science, technology, cyber, and engineering solutions and services. Our experts solve some of the most complex and critical missions faced by federal customers, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With a world-class workforce dedicated to the idea that "Your Mission is Our Passion," DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to innovative solutions to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

investorrelations@dlhcorp.com

Media

communications@dlhcorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or DLH's future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or DLH's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding expected contract performance, future task order value, and anticipated operational benefits. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including: the failure to achieve the anticipated benefits of any future acquisition (including anticipated future financial operating performance and results); the inability to retain employees and customers; contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; our ability to manage our debt obligations; compliance with bank financial and other covenants; changes in client budgetary priorities; government contract procurement (such as bid and award protests, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; significant delays or reductions in appropriations for our programs and broader changes in U.S. government funding and spending patterns; legislation that amends or changes discretionary spending levels or budget priorities; legal, regulatory, and political changes from the federal government that could result in economic uncertainty; the impact of inflation and higher interest rates; and other risks described in our SEC filings. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, as well as interim quarterly filings thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our industry and business. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements.