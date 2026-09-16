SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: AXG)'s AXG Digital Appoints Key Executives to Lead AI Infrastructure Expansion

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXG Digital Holdings, LLC ("AXG Digital"), a U.S. subsidiary of SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: AXG) (together with its subsidiaries, "AXG" or the "Company"), a leading financial technology firm bridging traditional and digital assets, today announced the appointment of key executives to spearhead the Company's AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure strategy.

Mr. Andrew Vickery will join AXG Digital as Chief Executive Officer and Director, leading the development, financing and execution of the Company's AI and digital infrastructure strategy. Mr. Vickery brings more than two decades of experience across technology, power and infrastructure. At JPMorganChase, he spent six years in project finance across Europe and Asia, where he was involved in more than $20 billion in financings involving power generation and related infrastructure, before later serving as Head of Telecom, Media and Technology for Germany and Austria. He has been involved in technology and AI-related businesses since 2005, when he took a medical imaging company that utilized foundational AI tools public on the Alternative Investment Market (an LSE sub-exchange), and has since founded, financed or advised more than a dozen technology-focused businesses. Most recently, through Incept Phaedrus, which he co-founded with Mr. Carsten Bressel, he has focused on originating and developing AI compute, data center and associated power infrastructure projects.

Mr. Carsten Bressel will join AXG Digital as Vice President, Strategic and Business Development, with responsibility for strategic transactions, partnerships, joint ventures, project development and capital formation. Mr. Bressel is the Founder and Managing Partner of Phaedrus and co-founder of Incept Phaedrus. His background spans private equity, venture investing, principal investments and strategic transactions, with recent work focused on developing and capitalizing AI infrastructure projects across the United States and Europe.

The appointments, subject to the availability of funding for the projects identified, come as AXG Digital accelerates its AI infrastructure buildout. In August 2026, AXG announced its AI infrastructure expansion targeting more than 100 MW of operational HPC capacity by 2028, with a development pipeline representing more than 1 GW of potential capacity across Europe, the United States, and sub-Arctic markets.

Alongside Mr. Vickery and Mr. Bressel, AXG Digital is adding experienced executives focused on energy and sub-Arctic infrastructure development. AXG Digital is also in advanced discussions with an experienced data center developer regarding a broader development relationship covering the design, construction and operation of its facilities. Together, these capabilities are intended to combine regional operating expertise, energy relationships, data center development and AXG Digital's expertise in structuring, project finance, capital formation and portfolio management.

AXG Digital's strategy is focused on developing and acquiring AI-ready infrastructure in markets where access to power, connectivity and capital can create structural advantages. It is intended to combine power-intensive infrastructure development, institutional financing and long-term customer relationships to support the continued expansion of AI and HPC capacity. This infrastructure strategy builds on the Company's existing AI software and ecosystem foundation, including KOVAR AI, KOVAR Cloud, KOVAR Router, and KOVAR KYA (Know Your Agent).

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: AXG) is a leading global regulated fintech company. Established in 2016, AXG combines blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies to operate a fully compliant dual-token digital economy super platform.

Guided by the mission "Mobilizing Tokens 24/7," the Company operates two core business pillars: Digital Asset Tokens and AI Tokens. Its offerings span stablecoin issuance and payments, asset tokenization, securities trading and asset management, as well as AI-powered services including cloud infrastructure, Know-Your-Agent verification, and token router.

Through its integrated ecosystem, including AX COIN, AX ONE, FERION, Solomon JFZ, AgentX, and KOVAR, AXG empowers global institutions and investors to capitalize on the rapid growth of the dual-token economy.

For more information, visit www.alloyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn at AXG (Solowin Holdings).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company has attempted to identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in its other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@solowin.io

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com