Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) ("CleanTech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated August 20, 2026, the Company has completed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD 290,000 by the sale and issuance of 2,900,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price per Unit of CAD 0.10.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share at a price of CAD 0.15 at any time on or before the three (3) year anniversary of the date of issuance of the Warrants.

In connection with the Closing, the Company also issued 152,000 Units ("Finder's Units") to certain finders as finder's fees. Each Finder's Unit consists of one Share and one non-transferable Share purchase warrant (a "Finder's Warrant"). Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share at a price of CAD 0.15 at any time on or before the 36 month anniversary of the date of issuance of the Finder's Warrants.

The Offering proceeds are expected to be used for the Company's general working capital purposes.

About CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.

CleanTech is a mining company focused on discovering, producing, and supplying critical mineral resources from within and to the United States. The Company has an option to acquire more than 17,550 acres of mineral rights with historic Fluorspar resources across multiple projects in the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District. CleanTech also owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini Vanadium Mine Project in Nevada.

Further information on CleanTech can be found at www.cleantechctv.com.

CLEANTECH VANADIUM MINING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Reader Advisory

Certain statements contained in this news release, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the Offering, the completion of additional tranches of the Offering, the size, amount and type of securities issued under the Offering, and the payment of any finder's fees in future tranches, among other things, and statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the documents incorporated by reference herein are reasonable based on information available to it, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

U.S. Securities Law Disclaimers

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

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