Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. (TSXV: ORCL) (OTCQB: ORLCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") have approved all resolutions put forward for consideration at the annual general and special meeting of Shareholders held on September 11, 2026 (the "Meeting") all as further described in the management information circular of the Company dated July 28, 2026 (the "Circular"). At the Meeting, Shareholders approved:

the setting of the number of directors of the Company at three (3) and the election of John Lee, Harald Batista and William Pincus as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

the appointment of Mao & Ying LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of the Company and authorizing the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to Mao & Ying LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants;

the ratification and approval of the amended and restated incentive plan of the Company;

the amended and restated net smelter return royalty agreement dated July 20, 2026 between U.S. Fluorspar LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp., and the Company, in each case, as further described in the Circular.

The Company also announces that its board of directors has approved the grant of incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants to acquire an aggregate of 2,590,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of CAD 0.05. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Plan") and are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX-V. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring September 15, 2031. The Options will vest at 12.5% per quarter for the first two years following the grant date starting on December 15, 2026.

About Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.

Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. is a mining royalty company holding royalties on several precious metal and critical mineral mining projects.

Further information on Oracle Commodity can be found at www.oracleholding.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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