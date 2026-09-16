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WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 | Ticker-Symbol: IT3
Frankfurt
16.09.26 | 08:01
0,910 Euro
-0,55 % -0,005
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9100,96517:41
Dow Jones News
16.09.2026 16:09 Uhr
210 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Share Buyback

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Share Buyback 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Share Buyback 
16-Sep-2026 / 14:36 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

16 September 2026 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc 

("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") 

Share Buyback 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified 
portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, announces that yesterday it purchased 250,000 ordinary shares 
of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("the Shares").  

The Shares were acquired for consideration of GBP200,831 (plus costs and expenses) at a cost per share of 80.3 pence, 
representing a 18.4% discount to dividend-adjusted net asset value, and will be held in treasury. This transaction was 
executed under the irrevocable, non-discretionary share buyback programme ("the Programme") announced on 17 July 2025 
and extended on 11 June 2026 which instructs Deutsche Bank AG to operate the Programme independently during closed 
periods. 

Following this transaction, the Company holds 6,795,732 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 488,317,079 ordinary 
shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). 

- Ends - 

Further information: 

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited               
 
Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director 
 
Ed Moore - Finance Director            Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
 
Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman 
 
                          www.custodiancapital.com 
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch       
 
Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel      Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
                     www.dbnumis.com 
FTI Consulting                                
 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons    Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
 
                                      custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     CREI 
LEI Code:   2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
Sequence No.: 443493 
EQS News ID:  2400380 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2400380&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2026 09:36 ET (13:36 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.