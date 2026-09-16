

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Industrial gases company Air Products And Chemicals, Inc. (APD) announced Wednesday it has signed a long-term agreement with one of the leading semiconductor manufacturers to supply high-purity industrial gases and related infrastructure to support the customer's plant and production expansion plans in the U.S.



This is the second semiconductor manufacturing supply win Air Products has recently announced with a combined investment of more than $900 million overall with the two projects.



The investment will support advanced semiconductor manufacturing with reliable, high-purity hydrogen, helium and carbon dioxide supply.



Air Products will invest approximately $250 million in Arizona to build, own and operate new gas supply infrastructure for the customer's semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging operations.



The investment includes PRISM hydrogen generation units, carbon dioxide purification units, bulk gas systems for helium, hydrogen, and carbon dioxide, and associated storage, purification, analytical equipment and pipeline infrastructure. Supply is targeted to come onstream in phases.



Since 1981, the company's Chandler, Arizona facility has supported the growth of the Phoenix semiconductor ecosystem.



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