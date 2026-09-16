Highlights

Indicated Mineral Resource: 48.7Mozs AgEq or 737kozs AuEq: 21.0Mozs Ag, 210kozs Au, 21Mlbs Cu, 55Mlbs Pb and 299Mlbs Zn Contained in 3.57 Mt

Inferred Mineral Resource: 35.0Mozs AgEq or 529kozs AuEq: 17.3Mozs Ag, 117kozs Au, 21Mlbs Cu, 46Mlbs Pb and 188Mlbs Zn Contained in 5.16 Mt

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity" or "Company") reports that Kirkham Geosystems Ltd ("KGL") and P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") have completed an updated Independent Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") with an effective date of September 11, 2026 for the Silver Queen Ag-Au Project, British Columbia, Canada. The MRE features lateral and down-dip extensions of the No. 3, NG-3, Camp, and Sveinson Vein sets originally included in the 2022 MRE, and newly added mineralization from the George Lake Zone. The MRE utilizes a Net Smelter Return ("NSR") cut-off at C$122/t with updated metal pricing and a rigorous stope optimization model to reflect the Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction ("RPEEE") for the Mineral Resource models.

President Joe Kizis comments, "After verifying and expanding Silver Queen's Indicated Mineral Resource in our December 2022 Mineral Resource Update, our exploration mandate shifted to grow the total Mineral Resource by drill-testing other target ideas with drill spacing acceptable for Inferred Mineral Resources. As a result, Inferred Mineral Resources significantly expanded in the current MRE. As we continue to advance our understanding of the Silver Queen Deposits, other attractive targets have been identified to further expand Silver Queen's Mineral Resource potential and make development of the property more attractive."

Silver Queen Resource Estimate Highlights:

The 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate, at a C$122/t NSR cut-off, features:

Indicated Mineral Resources of 3.57Mt averaging 184g/t Silver, 1.8g/t Gold, 0.3% Copper, 0.7% Lead and 3.8% Zinc (425g/t AgEq or 6.4g/t AuEq) containing:

21.0 million ounces of silver; 210 thousand ounces of gold; 21 million pounds of copper; 55 million pounds of lead; and 299 million pounds of zinc.

This equates to 48.7 million ounces silver equivalent or 737 thousand ounces of gold equivalent; and

Inferred Mineral Resources of 5.16Mt averaging 104g/t Silver, 0.7g/t Gold, 0.2% Copper, 0.4% Lead and 1.7% Zinc (211g/t AgEq or 3.2g/t AuEq) containing:

17.3 million ounces of silver; 117 thousand ounces of gold; 21 million pounds of copper; 46 million pounds of lead; and 188 million pounds of zinc.

This equates to 35.0 million ounces silver equivalent or 529 thousand ounces of gold equivalent.

The updated MRE incorporates an additional 87 holes for 34,482 metres of core drilling completed since the 2022 MRE (2022 historical estimate), updated metal recoveries and pricing, and a robust RPEEE evaluation. The 2022 historical estimate referred to in this news release has an effective date of December 1, 2022 and is described in the technical report titled "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of The Silver Queen Property, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada," dated January 16, 2023 filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. The updated 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate supersedes and replaces the 2022 historical estimate in its entirety.

Silver Queen Project Highlights

A total of 165 drill holes for 60,162 metres were completed by the Company on the Silver Queen Project from 2020 to 2025 and used in the updated resource estimate. Five separate target areas have been tested and thick intervals of high-grade gold, silver and base-metal mineralization have been identified in each of the Camp, Sveinson, No. 3, NG-3, and George Lake Vein systems.

Mineralized intercepts in 224 historical drill holes totaling 32% of total project drilling were also utilized in the Mineral Resource estimation of No-3, and NG-3 Vein sets. Assay data was independently verified from laboratory analytical certificates.





Figure 1: Plan map of targets and deposits on the Silver Queen vein system, BC

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The updated MRE increases Indicated and Inferred tonnages by approximately 3% and 169% respectively with the increase being from the result of the northward extension to the No. 3 Vein set, the incorporation of verified mineralization in the George Lake Deposit, and lesser additions to mineralization in the Camp and Sveinson Vein sets.

Approximately 41% of the Mineral Resources are classified as Indicated Resources on a per tonnage basis and 58% of the total on a AgEq metal basis reflecting the overall higher average grade (425g/t AgEq) of the MRE in the Indicated Resource classification .

Approximately 59% of the Mineral Resources are classified as Inferred Resources on a tonnage basis . This reflects a significant increase in Inferred Resource tonnage ( 1.92Mt to 5.16Mt ) compared to the 2022 historical Resource estimate reflecting Equity Metals' focus over the last several years on exploration drilling and systematic Mineral Resource growth on the project rather than infill or definition drilling designed to upgrade Mineral Resource classification.

The Inferred Mineral Resources feature a significant increase in both tonnage, as well as in contained silver ( +68% ), gold ( +132% ) and zinc ( +124% ).

The Mineral Resource has a dominantly precious-metal bias with gold and silver accounting for approximately 72% of the total NSR value.

Silver and gold equivalencies were calculated from the NSR formula explained in the Notes of Table 1 and incorporate both metal recoveries and assumed smelter payables. The Mineral Resource features updated consensus metal pricing.

The updated Mineral Resource Estimate utilizes a stope optimization protocol to define mining shapes to meet the criteria for Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction ("RPEEE"). The net effect of this protocol is to add internal dilution to the model (increased tonnage) to maintain a minimal mineable width, which can in turn decrease the average grades of the deposit. Very high-grade, narrow veins like some of those encountered at Silver Queen can often allow significant mining dilution and remain profitable; thus, a rigorous RPEEE protocol is used to provide a greater level of confidence that Mineral Resources can potentially be converted into Mineral Reserves in preparation for mining.

Vein Target Specifics

Since the previous 2022 historical estimate, drilling at the Camp-Sveinson Deposit extended mineralization approximately 100 metres laterally westward, filled several gaps within the vein set, identified several new hanging wall veins and extended mineralization to depths of up to 465 metres below surface in two veins. Veins are subvertical, dipping steeply both northward and southward.

Drilling from 2023 to 2025 extended the No. 3 Vein set laterally to the northwest approximately 450 metres. The vein set comprises the historically identified No. 2 and No. 3 Veins and smaller hanging wall and footwall veins.

The No. 3 Vein system strikes northwest and dips to the northeast at approximately 60 degrees. The average width of the veins is 0.9 to 1.2 metres with local increases up to about 4.6 metres. The No. 3 Vein can be traced on surface and in drilling for over a 1.7 kilometre strike length where it transitions across an oblique structure and into the NG-3 Vein set. Historical underground development may provide future access to much of the No. 3 Vein system. No mining study has been completed on the Project and there is no certainty that these workings could be used to access any part of the current Mineral Resource.

A single vein was delineated at the George Lake Target. The George Lake Vein extends about 450 metres laterally and can be traced to approximately 340 metres below surface. The Bulkley Cross-cut historically connected access between the No.3 underground workings and George Lake mineralization.

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred Resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be classified as Mineral Reserves. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

A Technical Report completed in accordance with NI 43-101 will be posted on the Company's SEDAR profile (www.sedarplus.ca) within 45 days of this news release.

Table 1: Base Case Mineral Resource Estimate for the Silver Queen Project Utilizing a C$122/t NSR cut-off value - September 11, 2026

Indicated Resources Average Grade Tonnes Ag Au Cu Pb Zn AgEq AuEq Zone (kt) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) No. 3 - NG3 2,977 152 2.15 0.29 0.8 4.3 429 6.5 Camp - Sveinson 588 344 0.24 0.12 0.3 1.1 401 6.1 Total 3,565 184 1.8 0.3 0.7 3.8 425 6.4 Inferred Resources Average Grade Tonnes Ag Au Cu Pb Zn AgEq AuEq Zone (kt) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) No. 3 - NG3 2,693 61 0.79 0.17 0.4 1.9 177 2.7 George Lk. 592 66 0.90 0.21 0.6 1.5 187 2.8 Camp - Sveinson 1,872 179 0.52 0.19 0.4 1.4 267 4.0 Total 5,157 104 0.7 0.2 0.4 1.7 211 3.2

Indicated Resources Contained Metal Tonnes Ag TrOz Au TrOz Cu Pb Zn AgEq TrOz AuEq TrOz Zone (kt) (kozs) (kozs) (Mlbs) (Mlbs) (Mlbs) (kozs) (kozs) No. 3 - NG3 2,977 14,532 206 19.0 51.0 284.6 41,091 622 Camp - Sveinson 588 6,505 5 1.6 3.9 14.7 7,580 115 Total 3,565 21,037 210 21 55 299 48,671 737 Inferred Resources Contained Metal Tonnes Ag TrOz Au TrOz Cu Pb Zn AgEq TrOz AuEq TrOz Zone (kt) (kozs) (kozs) (Mlbs) (Mlbs) (Mlbs) (kozs) (kozs) No. 3 - NG3 2,693 5,293 69 9.9 22.8 112.9 15,341 232 George Lk. 592 1,262 17 2.8 7.8 19.5 3,567 54 Camp - Sveinson 1,872 10,759 31 8.0 15.6 55.9 16,042 243 Total 5,157 17,314 117 21 46 188 34,950 529

1)The current Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Garth Kirkham, P.Geo., of Kirkham Geosystems Ltd and Eugene Puritch, P. Eng., FEC, CET and Fred Brown, P, Geo. of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E"), Independent Qualified Persons ("QP"), as defined by National instrument 43-101.

2)All Mineral Resources have been estimated in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") definition standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 2014), as referenced in NI 43-101.

3)Mineral Resources were constrained using continuous mining stope shape units demonstrating reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction.

4)Silver and Gold Equivalents were calculated from the interpolated block values process recoveries, payables and prices between the component metals and silver to determine a final AgEq and AuEq values.

5)Silver and Gold Equivalents and NSR C$/t values were calculated using average long-term prices of $38/oz silver, $3,200oz gold, $4.75/lb copper, $0.95/lb lead and $1.35/lb zinc. All metal prices are stated in $USD. The C$122/tonne NSR cut-off value for the underground Mineral Resource was derived from mining costs of C$85/t, with site process costs of C$25/t and G&A of C$12/t. Process recoveries from 2022 metallurgical test work were Au 55%, Ag 80%, Cu 80%, Pb 81% and Zn 90%. Concentrate freight, smelting and refining costs were also included.

6)Grade capping was performed on 1m composites for the No. 3 and NG-3 Veins and whole vein composites for the Camp and Sveinson Veins. For the No. 3 and NG-3 Veins Inverse distance cubed (I/d3) was utilized for grade interpolation for Au and Ag and inverse distance squared (I/d2) was utilized for Cu, Pb and Zn. Inverse distance squared (I/d2) was used for all metals in the Camp Vein while ordinary kriging was employed for the Sveinson Veins.

7)For tonnage calculations in the No. 3 and NG-3 veins the median bulk density by vein was applied, with an average of 3.36 tonnes per cubic metre overall. A variable bulk density with a 3.15 tonnes per cubic metre average was used for the Camp and Sveinson Veins.

8)Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves until they have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral Resource Estimates do not account for a Mineral Resource's mineability, selectivity, mining loss, or mining dilution. Underground stope shape optimization internal dilution has been included.

9)Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred Resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be classified as Mineral Reserves.

10)An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

11)All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate and therefore numbers may not appear to sum precisely.

Silver, Gold Equivalencies and C$NSR Calculations

Silver and Gold Equivalents and NSR C$/t values were calculated using average long-term prices of $38/oz silver, $3,200oz gold, $4.75/lb copper, $0.95/lb lead and $1.35/lb zinc. All metal prices are stated in $USD.

NSR C$/t = (Cu% x 99.21) + (Pb% x 17.69) + (Zn% x 25.19) + (Au g/t x 73.96) + (Ag g/t x 1.12)

AgEq = NSR value/1.12

AuEq = NSR value/73.96

The C$122/tonne NSR cut-off value for the underground Mineral Resource was derived from mining costs of C$85/t, with site process costs of C$25/t and G&A of C$12/t. Process recoveries used were Au 55%, Ag 80%, Cu 80%, Pb 81% and Zn 90%. Concentrate freight, smelting and refining costs were also included.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC)

Established QA/QC quality protocols were implemented by Equity Metals throughout the drill program including "blind" insertions of various standard pulps, blanks, and field duplicates. Certified standards and prepared blanks were used, as well as local quarry rock. Overall ~10% of the total assays were QA/QC-related; the results of which were carefully monitored and verified.

Qualified Persons

The independent Qualified Persons for the Mineral Resource Estimate disclosure for the Project are Garth Kirkham, P.Geo., Principal, Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET and Fred Brown, P.Geo., of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E"), Independent Qualified Persons ("QP"), as defined by NI 43-101 who have prepared and approved the scientific and technical information related to the Mineral Resource Estimate disclosed in this news release. Robert Macdonald, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, the Qualified Person for the Company, has reviewed and approved the other scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

Risk Factors

Equity Metals Corporation is aware that this Project is subject to the same types of risks that large precious metal projects experience at an early stage of development in British Columbia. The Company has engaged experienced management and specialized consultants to identify, manage and mitigate those risks. However, the types of risks will change as the project evolves and more information becomes available.

Further details regarding the foregoing Mineral Resource Estimate, including the estimation methods and procedures, will be detailed in the upcoming Technical Report, which will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's profile within 45 days from the date of this news release completed in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Silver Queen Project

The Silver Queen Project is a premier gold-silver property with over 100 years of historical exploration and development and is located adjacent to power, roads and rail with significant mining infrastructure that was developed under previous operators Bradina JV (Bralorne Mines) and Houston Metals Corp. (a Hunt Brothers company). The Property contains two historical declines into the No. 3 Vein, camp infrastructure, and a maintained Tailings Facility.

The Silver Queen Property consists of 47 mineral claims, 17 crown grants, and two surface crown grants totalling 18,871ha with no underlying royalties. Mineralization is hosted by a series of epithermal veins distributed over a 6 sq km area. More than 20 different veins have been identified on the Property, forming an extensive network of zoned Cretaceous- to Tertiary-age epithermal veins. The Property remains largely under explored.

About Equity Metals Corporation

Equity Metals Corporation is a member of the Malaspina-Manex Group. The Company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the Silver Queen project, located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The property hosts high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which has been only partially delineated. The Company also has a controlling JV interest (57.49%) in the Monument Diamond project, NWT, strategically located in the Lac De Gras district within 40 km of both the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines. As well, the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Arlington Property, located within the Boundary District of south-central British Columbia where 2025 exploration work consisted of geophysics and diamond drilling designed to identify and delineate an apparent gold system. The 100% controlled La Ronge Silica Project is an historical sand quarry located in central Saskatchewan, approximately 60 kilometers south-southeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and 210 kilometres west of Flin Flon, Manitoba. Preliminary studies indicate the silica deposit may be developed into a simple and profitable, low-cost mining and washing operation to produce high-purity silica (>98% SiO2), a specialty product for the EV battery industry.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Equity Metals Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

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