Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) (FSE: EGSD) (OTCQB: EQMEF) ("Equity" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that it will be exhibiting at the annual 2026 Prospectors & Development Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention, the world's premier mineral exploration & mining event.

To learn more about Equity Metals' Silver Queen, silver-gold project in British, we invite you to visit the team at Booth # 2541 in the Investors Exchange, Level 800, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building from Sunday March 1st through Wednesday March 4th.

An updated version of our Corporate Presentation is now available on the Company's website: www.equitymetalscorporation.com

About PDAC

PDAC 2025: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities.

Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors. Visit PDAC's website for registration and ticketing information.

Corporate Update

Further, the Company reports that it has engaged Research Capital Corporation ("RCC") as a financial advisor to provide advice and assistance in connection with defining strategic and financial objectives over a one-month term. Equity will compensate RCC by payment of $24,000 and issuance of 150,000 share purchase warrants ("Advisory Warrants") valued at $30,000 (calculated using a share price of $0.40 with warrants valued at half that of shares). Each Advisory Warrant is exercisable for one common share of the Company for a period of 36 months at an exercise price equal to $0.40 per share. Such Advisory Warrants have been issued are subject to a hold period expiring June 7, 2026. RCC is arm's length to the Company.

About Equity Metals Corporation

Equity Metals Corporation is a member of the Malaspina-Manex Group. The Company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the Silver Queen project, located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The property hosts high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which has been only partially delineated. The Company also has a controlling JV interest (57.49%) in the Monument Diamond project, NWT, strategically located in the Lac De Gras district within 40 km of both the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines. As well, the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Arlington Property, located within the Boundary District of south-central British Columbia where 2025 exploration work consisted of geophysics and diamond drilling designed to identify and delineate an apparent gold system.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Lawrence Page, K.C."

Lawrence Page, K.C.

Chairman, Director, Equity Metals Corporation

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Equity Metals Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

