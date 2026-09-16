

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crypto market sentiment remains firmly tethered to the regulatory setback suffered with the Clarity Act failing the Senate vote on Tuesday. The decline in crude oil prices and the easing in bond yields that supported sentiment in major financial markets on Wednesday failed to lift the mood in cryptocurrency market. Massive outflows from U.S.-listed Bitcoin Spot ETF products also weighed on sentiment. Amidst an anxious wait to the FOMC decision due to be announced on Wednesday afternoon, overall cryptocurrency currency market capitalization has declined more than 1.5 percent in the past 24 hours.



The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act failed to survive the Senate vote on Tuesday amidst persisting differences over the ethics provision. Hopes of a crypto-friendly regulatory environment were dashed with the vote failing to make a progress in the Senate. Market capitalization of Made in America cryptocurrencies has declined 4.3 percent overnight to $313 billion, amounting to 12.2 percent of the overall crypto market.



With financial markets overwhelmingly anticipating a quarter percentage rate hike by the Federal Reserve, sentiment in crypto market remains cautious. However, with investors preparing for any uncertainty around the FOMC decision, stablecoins have attracted market capitalization of $314 billion or 12.2 percent of the overall crypto market. Bitcoin's dominance of the crypto market is currently 59.2 percent whereas Ethereum accounts for 11.4 percent of the market. The residual altcoins account for 17.2 percent of the overall cryptocurrency market.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has declined 1.6 percent overnight to $2.57 trillion while the 24-hour trading volume increased 13 percent to $95 billion. Only 2 of the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies are trading in overnight positive territory.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is currently trading 0.8 percent lower on an overnight basis at $75,628.14. The leading cryptocurrency has shed 4.6 percent over the course of the past week and is still saddled with year-to-date losses of 13.6 percent. Bitcoin traded between $77,269 and $74,945 during the past 24 hours.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $450 million on Tuesday versus net inflows of $160 million on Monday. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) topped with net outflows of $215 million. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) followed with outflows of $162 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is positioned between 12th ranked Broadcom and 14th ranked Tesla.



Ethereum (ETH) is trading 1.9 percent lower at $2,390.08. The leading alternate coin has lost 4.8 percent over the course of the past week.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $142 million on Tuesday versus net inflows of $121 million on Monday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net outflows of $98 million.



Ethereum has slipped one notch to the 64th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) declined 1 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $710.91.



5th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency plunged 9.2 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.27.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) decreased 2.9 percent overnight to $97.08. U.S.-listed Solana Spot ETF products witnessed net inflows of $1 million on Tuesday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall is currently trading 0.8 percent lower at $0.3345.



Zcash (ZEC) jumped to the 9th rank overall with an overnight surge of more than 11 percent. The cryptocurrency is currently trading at $1,246.78.



10th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) is trading 0.80 percent higher on an overnight basis, at $78.55. U.S.-listed Hyperliquid Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows of $4 million on Tuesday.



56th ranked Arbitrum (ARB) tops overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of 16.2 percent. The price surge comes amidst Standard Chartered initiating coverage for the cryptocurrency with a $10 price target for 2030.



63rd ranked Pi(PI) tops overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 13.5 percent.



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