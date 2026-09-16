Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Ross Beaty, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Jordan Pandoff, Chief Executive Officer of Lumina Metals Corp. (TSX: LMCU) ("Lumina Metals" or the "Company"), and their executive team, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing to TSX.





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Lumina Metals is advancing one of the world's largest copper-silver districts in Poland, building on three major discoveries made over 15 years of exploration. As NATO faces growing demand for secure supplies of critical metals, Poland's world-class copper and silver resources have an important role to play in the region's industrial and strategic future.

Since beginning operations in 2011, the company has built a dedicated in-country presence, worked closely with Polish geologists and drilling contractors, and invested in the technical work required to move the Company's three major copper-silver discoveries from exploration toward development.

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