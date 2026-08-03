Warsaw, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2026) - Lumina Metals Corp. (TSX: LMCU) (WSE: LMCU) ("Lumina" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the 2026 drilling program at its Nowa Sól, Sulmierzyce, and Mozów projects in western Poland. Drilling is ongoing at the Nowa Sól Project ("Nowa Sól") in support of the Company's Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") and Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") as well as resource exploration at all three projects.

"Our drilling program is designed to reduce project technical risk while advancing Nowa Sól through PFS and EIA," said Jordan Pandoff, CEO. "Each drill hole increases our understanding of the deposit and provides critical engineering and environmental information needed to optimize future mine development. In addition to derisking Nowa Sól, we are focused on growing our resource inventory at the Sulmierzyce and Mozów projects. We look forward to providing additional drilling updates and assay results later this year."

2026 Field Program

Nowa Sól

The Company has planned approximately 8,200 meters of drilling in four holes, with two rigs currently operating. Drilling commenced in May with the first hole having been completed after reaching its target depth of 1,900 meters. While assay results remain pending, preliminary X-ray fluorescence ("XRF") results are consistent with surrounding mineralization.

Drilling is being performed by a local Polish company with significant experience in Kuperferschiefer-style deposits. Lumina has worked with Polish contractors and technical service providers since commencing exploration activities in Poland in 2011. Utilizing local Polish content remains an important part of the Company's long-term investment strategy and helps maximize local economic benefits.

Recently Completed C42 Drill Hole at Nowa Sól





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Sulmierzyce

The Sulmierzyce Project forms the second part of Lumina's successful Polish greenfield discovery portfolio and is located approximately 125 km east of the Nowa Sól Project. To date, the Company has successfully completed five drill holes across its 169km2 exploration concession in addition to validating drill results from seven historical drill holes. In April 2026, Lumina released a maiden NI 43-101 Compliant Inferred Mineral Resource of 308 Mt grading 2.09% copper and 31.85 g/t silver containing 6.4 Mt of copper and 315 Moz of silver. The 2026 drilling program is designed to increase the Company's recently documented resource with one additional drill hole and analysis of a number of holes previously drilled during oil and gas exploration in the region.

Mozów

Located 35 km northwest of Nowa Sól, the 93km2 Mozów concession sits within the same regional mineralized corridor as Nowa Sól and adds long-term exploration potential. Six historical drill holes have been completed, two of which were drilled by Lumina. All drill holes returned mineralization ranging from 1.10% to 3.86% copper and 8 to 52 g/t silver, which validate the resource growth potential. The Company plans to complete one additional hole within the upcoming year to expand resource potential.

Appointment of Adrian Karolko as VP, Exploration

Adrian Karolko, P.Geo., has been appointed VP, Exploration to succeed Leo Hathaway. Adrian is a professional geologist with more than 18 years of international mineral exploration experience spanning base metals, gold, uranium and other metals across Europe, Africa, North America and South America. He has played key technical roles in the advancement of several major mineral projects including most recently as the VP Exploration of Midnight Sun Mining in Zambia and previously as an Exploration Manager in Poland with the Company and in Ecuador with Lumina Gold at the Cangrejos Project. He is a registered Professional Geologist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA).

"We are very pleased to welcome Adrian to the Lumina Metals team in a full-time capacity and we thank Leo for his pivotal work since 2011 that resulted in our grassroots discovery of some of the world's largest copper-silver deposits at Nowa Sól, Sulmierzyce, and Mozów. Adrian's extensive international experience in copper exploration and project development, combined with technical expertise in advancing projects through the pre-feasibility stage, make him an outstanding addition to our leadership team," said Jordan Pandoff, CEO.

About Lumina Metals

Lumina Metals Corp. is advancing a district-scale portfolio of copper and silver projects in south-western Poland, targeting world-class sediment-hosted Kupferschiefer-style mineralization. The Company's flagship Nowa Sól, Sulmierzyce and Mozów projects collectively represent some of Europe's most significant new copper-silver discoveries in recent decades and position Poland at the forefront of the continent's growing need to secure supplies of critical metals.

With silver and copper increasingly recognized as essential to Europe's energy transition, industrial competitiveness, and defense and technology sectors, Lumina is focused on advancing a new generation of large-scale Polish mineral development projects. The Company has operated in Poland since 2011 and benefits from a highly experienced in-country technical and operating team with deep local knowledge and longstanding relationships in the region.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the dual listing of the Common Shares on the WSE and the anticipated benefits thereof, and the continued listing of the Common Shares on the TSX and the WSE.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: the development and liquidity of a trading market for the Common Shares on the WSE; fluctuations in metals prices and currency markets; changes in general market and industry conditions; changes in legal or regulatory requirements in Canada or Poland; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Lumina Metals Corp.