Warsaw, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Lumina Metals Corp. (TSX: LMCU) ("Lumina Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its successfully completed initial public offering and secondary offering of common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company (the "Offering") for total gross proceeds of $406,212,500, the Underwriters (as defined below) have partially exercised their over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") and have purchased an additional 1,200,000 Common Shares from treasury at a price of $12.50 per Common Share, for additional gross proceeds of $15,000,000.

The Common Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LMCU". With the closing of the Over-Allotment Option, there are 109,020,274 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

The Offering was managed by a syndicate of underwriters, including BMO Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., Morgan Stanley Canada Limited, RBC Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets, as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, and Trigon Dom Maklerski S.A., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., SCP Resource Finance LP and Stifel Canada (collectively, the "Underwriters").

The Offering was completed pursuant to a final long form prospectus dated April 23, 2026 (the "Prospectus"), filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. The Prospectus contains important, detailed information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus before making an investment decision.

Unless otherwise indicated, all references to dollar amounts in this news release are to Canadian dollars.

About Lumina Metals

Lumina Metals Corp. is advancing a district-scale portfolio of copper and silver projects in south-western Poland, targeting world-class sediment-hosted Kupferschiefer-style mineralization. The Company's flagship Nowa Sól, Sulmierzyce and Mozów projects collectively represent some of Europe's most significant new copper-silver discoveries in recent decades and position Poland at the forefront of the continent's growing need for secure supplies of critical metals.

With silver and copper increasingly recognized as essential to Europe's energy transition, industrial competitiveness, and defense and technology sectors, Lumina is focused on advancing a new generation of large-scale Polish mineral development projects. The Company has operated in Poland since 2011 and benefits from a highly experienced in-country technical and operating team with deep local knowledge and longstanding relationships in the region.

On Behalf of Lumina Metals Corp.

Jordan Pandoff

CEO

For further information, please visit the Lumina website at https://www.luminametals.pl/ or contact:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lumina-metals

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Source: Lumina Metals Corp.