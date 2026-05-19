Warsaw, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Lumina Metals Corp. (TSX: LMCU) ("Lumina" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Polish Financial Supervision Authority ("KNF") has approved its Prospectus prepared in connection with the application to trade on the regulated market operated by the Warsaw Stock Exchange ("WSE"). The approval of the Prospectus represents a significant step toward listing the Company's shares on the WSE as part of a dual listing.

The dual listing of the Company's shares in Poland and Canada will strengthen its capital markets position, significantly increasing its visibility in Poland and the broader European region. It will also enable greater liquidity and allow Polish investors to participate in the Company's growth.

"The approval of the Prospectus by the KNF is an important milestone for Lumina," said Jordan Pandoff, CEO of Lumina Metals. "It creates an opportunity for Polish investors to gain exposure to domestic critical raw materials which are essential to Europe's energy, technology, and defense sectors. A listing on both the WSE and TSX will strengthen Poland's leading position as a key global supplier of copper and silver while growing the country's capital markets sector."

Details regarding the date of the first day of trading on the WSE as well as the timeline for the listing of the Company's shares on the Warsaw market will be announced once approval from the WSE is received.

Trigon Dom Maklerski S.A. acted as an investment firm within an international syndicate of investment banks responsible for the IPO of Lumina.

White & Case M. Studniarek i Wspólnicy advised the company on the procedure for the approval of the prospectus by the KNF and the process of listing the shares on the WSE.

About Lumina Metals

Lumina Metals Corp. is advancing a district-scale portfolio of copper and silver projects in south-western Poland, targeting world-class sediment-hosted Kupferschiefer-style mineralization. The Company's flagship Nowa Sól, Sulmierzyce and Mozów projects collectively represent some of Europe's most significant new copper-silver discoveries in recent decades and position Poland at the forefront of the continent's growing need for secure supplies of critical metals.

With silver and copper increasingly recognized as essential to Europe's energy transition, industrial competitiveness, and defense and technology sectors, Lumina is focused on advancing a new generation of large-scale Polish mineral development projects. The Company has operated in Poland since 2011 and benefits from a highly experienced in-country technical and operating team with deep local knowledge and longstanding relationships in the region.

On Behalf of Lumina Metals Corp.

Jordan Pandoff

CEO

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lumina-metals/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the approval of the KNF, the application of the Company to list shares for trading on the WSE, the timing of the approval of the WSE for trading of the Company's shares and the prospect of the Company to be dual listed on the TSX and WSE.

With respect to forward-looking statements, although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information.

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Source: Lumina Metals Corp.