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1.700% Preisexplosion: Wird dieser US-Wolfram-Nanocap jetzt neu bewertet?
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WKN: 591332 | ISIN: US3434121022 | Ticker-Symbol: FLU
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 09:30
37,820 Euro
-0,68 % -0,260
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUOR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,67038,23014:38
37,67038,23014:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLUOR
FLUOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLUOR CORPORATION37,820-0,68 %
LUMINA METALS CORP8,310+4,46 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.