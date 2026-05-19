Warsaw, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Lumina Metals Corp. (TSX: LMCU) ("Lumina" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the formal commencement of the NI 43-101 compliant pre-feasibility study ("PFS") for its flagship Nowa Sól copper-silver project located in western Poland.

The PFS will focus on optimizing the overall project development plan and refining the key technical and economic parameters for the Nowa Sól project, including mining methods, shaft sinking and underground infrastructure, metallurgical processing, tailings management, power supply, logistics, permitting integration, capital expenditures, operating costs, and overall execution planning. The study is expected to be completed in two phases, consisting initially of alternatives analysis and trade-off studies, followed by refinement and advancement of the selected development plan.

The Company expects the PFS work program to run concurrently with ongoing drilling activities, environmental baseline studies, hydrogeological work, permitting initiatives, and regional stakeholder engagement efforts in Poland.

The study is being led by Fluor Corporation, a leading U.S.-based engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance firm, through its global underground mining team based in South Africa together with its established operations in Gliwice, Poland. Completion of the PFS is targeted for the second half of 2027.

"We are pleased to be advancing the Nowa Sól Project into the pre-feasibility stage with the support of Fluor and its globally experienced underground mining team," said Jordan Pandoff, Chief Executive Officer of Lumina Metals. "This work represents an important step in further evaluating and refining the project's development approach as we continue to advance technical studies, permitting, stakeholder engagement, and regional exploration activities in Poland."

About Lumina Metals

Lumina Metals is a mineral exploration and development company advancing three copper and silver projects in south-western Poland with sediment-hosted Kupferschiefer-type deposits. Lumina's portfolio includes the Nowa Sól, Sulmierzyce and Mozów projects, which collectively represent one of the most significant copper-silver discoveries in Europe in recent decades. The Company has operated in Poland since 2011 with a dedicated in-country team.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to key technical requirements for the PFS, the concurrent development activities, the dates for completion of the PFS and related work programs.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: the availability of personnel, contractors and equipment to complete the required permitting, drilling, studies and the time for completion thereof and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Lumina Metals Corp.