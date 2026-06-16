Warsaw, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Lumina Metals Corp. (TSX: LMCU) (WSE: LMCU) ("Lumina" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares ("Common Shares") have been admitted to and have commenced trading on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (Gielda Papierów Wartosciowych w Warszawie) (the "WSE") under the ticker symbol "LMCU". The Common Shares continue to trade concurrently on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the same symbol, "LMCU".

The admission and introduction of the Common Shares to trading on the WSE completes the dual listing contemplated at the time of the Company's initial public offering, which closed on April 30, 2026, and follows the approval by the Polish Financial Supervisory Authority (Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego) of the Company's Polish-language prospectus prepared in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. The Common Shares trade on the WSE under ISIN CA55025J1030 .

The Common Shares admitted to trading on the WSE are of the same class as, and rank equally with, the Common Shares listed on the TSX. No new Common Shares were issued in connection with the admission to trading on the WSE.

The listing on the WSE establishes a direct presence for Lumina in the Polish capital markets and reflects the Company's long-term commitment to Poland, where it has operated since 2011.

"We were pleased to engage with Prime Minister Tusk and many other senior government officials at the Warsaw Stock Exchange today. Their presence reflects the increasing importance of critical raw materials to Poland, Europe, and allied countries, and the role that new domestic copper and silver production can play in supporting long-term economic growth and supply chain security. Our WSE listing provides Polish institutional and retail investors with the opportunity to participate directly in the development of these strategically important resources," said Jordan Pandoff, Chief Executive Officer of Lumina Metals.

About Lumina Metals

Lumina Metals Corp. is advancing a district-scale portfolio of copper and silver projects in south-western Poland, targeting world-class sediment-hosted Kupferschiefer-style mineralization. The Company's flagship Nowa Sól, Sulmierzyce and Mozów projects collectively represent some of Europe's most significant new copper-silver discoveries in recent decades and position Poland at the forefront of the continent's growing need for secure supplies of critical metals.

With silver and copper increasingly recognized as essential to Europe's energy transition, industrial competitiveness, and defense and technology sectors, Lumina is focused on advancing a new generation of large-scale Polish mineral development projects. The Company has operated in Poland since 2011 and benefits from a highly experienced in-country technical and operating team with deep local knowledge and longstanding relationships in the region.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lumina-metals

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the dual listing of the Common Shares on the WSE and the anticipated benefits thereof, and the continued listing of the Common Shares on the TSX and the WSE.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: the development and liquidity of a trading market for the Common Shares on the WSE; fluctuations in metals prices and currency markets; changes in general market and industry conditions; changes in legal or regulatory requirements in Canada or Poland; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Lumina Metals Corp.