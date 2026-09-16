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WKN: 878237 | ISIN: US6824061039 | Ticker-Symbol: O1A
Frankfurt
16.09.26 | 18:00
19,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,80020,20019:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 17:18 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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One Liberty Properties, Inc.: One Liberty Properties Announces 135th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

- Increased or Maintained Dividend for Over 33 Consecutive Years -

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable on October 6, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 24, 2026, and represents One Liberty's 135th consecutive quarterly dividend. One Liberty has increased or maintained its dividend for over 33 consecutive years.

About One Liberty Properties, Inc:

One Liberty is an industrial focused real estate investment trust organized in Maryland in 1982. The Company owns and operates a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial properties across the United States. Additional financial and descriptive information on One Liberty, its operations and its portfolio, is available on its website at: http://1liberty.com. Interested parties are encouraged to review One Liberty's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the other reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

Contact:
One Liberty Properties
Investor Relations
Phone: (516) 466-3100
http://1liberty.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.