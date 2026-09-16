JCDecaux renews its advertising contract with Düsseldorf

Paris, 16 September 2026 - JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that Wall GmbH, a subsidiary of JCDecaux, has been awarded the exclusive advertising contract for the 2m² format in Düsseldorf, the state capital of Germany's largest federal state, North Rhine-Westphalia, following a competitive tender process. The contract covers the advertising rights on public space as well as at the bus and tram stops of the transport operator Rheinbahn.

Düsseldorf, the state capital, is one of Germany's most important media hubs and, with around 620,000 inhabitants, the sixth-largest city in the country. Numerous media agencies and nationally significant advertisers are headquartered there. In addition, "Königsallee", the city centre's renowned shopping street, is one of Germany's most exclusive retail destinations and attracts high purchasing power, making it particularly appealing to luxury brands. Securing these advertising rights is therefore of major strategic importance and further strengthens JCDecaux's position - following its successful tender in Hamburg - as the premium outdoor advertising company in both the German and international market.

The new contract for the exclusive advertising rights in the 2m² format for the state capital of Düsseldorf and the Düsseldorf Rheinbahn network includes 965 bus shelters as well as 143 free-standing city information panels, featuring both analogue and digital advertising faces. The number of digital screens within these panels will increase from 125 to 175.

Jean-François Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: "We have enjoyed a partnership with Düsseldorf since 1984. In close collaboration with the city, we have been able to develop one of the most attractive digital advertising networks in Germany over the past few years, thereby creating a premium, high-reach offering for both our clients and Düsseldorf. Over the coming year, we will continue to expand our digital network in Düsseldorf to create additional efficient, data-optimised and targeted communication solutions for advertisers. We would like to thank the state capital and the transport operator Rheinbahn for their continued trust in our company."

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2025 revenue: €3,967.1m - H1 2026 revenue: €1,953.9m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in 78 countries

1,105,906 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,895 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,894 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux's Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A-List), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

Member of the UN Global Compact since 2015 and of the RE100 since 2019

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (636,625 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (374,718 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (94,562 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (740,067 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (168,815 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (103,865 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (31,364 advertising panels)

N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,852 advertising panels)





For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com

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Communications Department, Clémentine Prat

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 - clementine.prat@jcdecaux.com